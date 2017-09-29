Restructuring: Reps seek support from Nigerians

...Women stigmatised in politics, says Dogara

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Sulaimon Lasun Yussuff, has called on Nigerians to give support to the National Assembly in ensuring that political agitations in the country were resolved.

That was even as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, said that stigmatisation of female politicians by men was one of the major factors responsible for poor participation of women in politics in Nigeria. Dogara, who stated this yesterday at the 6th national women in parliament summit in Abuja, argued that active involvement of women in politics would lead to rapid social, economic progress of Nigeria. “The Problems and challenges facing women participation in politics in Nigeria in spite of modest strides are deep rooted.

They include the patriarchal nature of our traditional society; stigmatization of women politicians by a largely ignorant society; political thuggery, violence; financial capacity; religious and cultural stereotyping and bottlenecks; educational disadvantage; meeting schedules of political activities are in most cases not convenient for women to attend especially married women etc.”

He revealed that the House of Representatives passed the 35 per cent affirmative action clause in the constitution amendment bill but the same clause failed in the Senate. Lasun, who presided over the inaugural meeting of the House 16-member special ad hoc committee on the political agitations in the country, called for support and understanding of the people.

He stated that the committee was saddled with the responsibility of making sure that all political agitation from various quarters across the country was stopped He said that the committee would go from one location to another to investigate the cause of agitation and also provide a lasting solution to various agitations.

He however, appealed to members of the committee to take the assignment seriously due to urgency and complexity of the agitations in the country. He assured Nigerians that the committee would do everything within its power to come up with solutions that would stop further agitation in the country.

