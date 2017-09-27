Restructuring: Reps set up committee on devolution of powers

As a response to the spate of agitations across the country, the House of Representatives has resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to liaise with stakeholders in the six geopolitical zones on how best to restructure the country and sustain the unity of the nation. This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion on the unity of the nation sponsored by House leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the resumed plenary yesterday.

Coming under matters of urgent public importance in a motion titled ‘motion on unity of Nigeria’, Gbajabiamila observed that different agitations across the country have led to divergent views on the structures upon which the unity of Nigeria rests.

He said “These agitations have resulted into proscription of groups, loss of lives and judicial pronouncements” According to him: “Events of the last few weeks brought Nigeria close to the precipice but for the determination of Nigerians in their various show of commitment to the peace and unity of the country. Hence the urgent need for the intervention of the House of Representatives,” the lawmaker said.

The House leader called on his colleagues, whom he noted held brief for their teeming constituents to drop partisan politics, ethnic and religious interests and speak in one voice to save Nigeria from disintegration. Speaking further on the motion, Gbajabiamila noted that a lot of issues cropped up while the legislature was on recess: “the issue of IPOB, the issue of deployment of military came up, discovery of cache of arms and ammunition… “So, it behoves on this House and I want to be recorded that today, this honourable House began the process of healing.

Mr. Speaker, the world is watching us; the introspection of this House”. He warned that, “we have been down this road before; never shall we go there again. Are we going to rise up to the occasion to keep this country one? No debate was entertained on the motion as Speaker Yakubu Dogara who presided over the session said since the committee was going to aggregate opinion of Nigerians, it would not be right for members to debate and make their position before the committee begun its assignment.

When the motion was put to vote, it received a unanimous endorsement from the lawmakers. Meanwhile, the Presidency yesterday commended members of the House of Representatives for standing firm in defence of Nigeria’s unity.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari by his Senior Special Assistant to the president on National Assembly matters (House of Reps), Hon. Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila.

