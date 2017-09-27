Why we retained 14% interest rate, by CBN

Emefiele: We’re not overfunding FG

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the monetary policy parameters unchanged to sustain gains so far achieved in inflation and forex stability, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has explained. Speaking yesterday in Abuja on the MPC decisions, the apex bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, noted that in taking the decision, members were guided by maximum flexibility to guide the economy on the path of economic growth.

Of seven MPC members that attended yesterday’s session, six voted for retention of Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 percent; Cash Reserves Ratio (CRR) unchanged at 22.5 per cent; Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent and retention of the Asymmetric Corridor at +200 and -500 points around the MPR. Consequently, the MPC has retained key parameters for sixth consecutive time.

Justifying the decision to leave the rates unchanged, Emefiele said: “The committee believes that the effect of fiscal policy action towards stimulating the economy has begun to manifest as evidence in the exit of the economy from the 15-month recession. “Although, seems fragile, the fragility of the growth makes it imperative to allow more time to make appropriate complementary policy decision to strengthen the recovery.

“Secondly, the committee was of the view that economic activities would become clearer between now and the Q1 of 2018 when growth is expected to have sufficiently strengthened and gained in receding inflation very obvious.

The most compelling argument for a hold was to achieve more clarity in the evolution of key macro economy indicators, including budget implementation, economic recovery, exchange rate, inflation and employment generation.”

Besides, he said the committee reviewed the headwind confronting the domestic economy and the uncertainty in the global environment as guide in taking the decision. “Consequently, six members voted to retain MPR and all other parameters at their current level, while one member voted to lower the MPR to signal at ease to the current stand of tight monetary policy.

However, overall majority of the members expressed a strong commitment to policy flexibility that will allow the committee to promptly take the necessary action that will promote overall macro-economic stability and engender sustainable growth,” he said. Emefiele spoke on the concern raised by a member of MPC, Dr. Adedoyin Salami, over CBN’s increase financing of the Federal Government, thereby limiting private sector access to credit.

Salami, in a communique no 114, said monetary data showed a sharp rise in the extent of CBN financing of the Federal Government’s 2016 deficit. He said the CBN had become a “piggy bank” in which over N1.5 trillion had been moved to service debt as at April, from N3 billion at the end 2016. “Let me state categorically that the CBN has not overfunded the Federal Government.

The Federal Government on its own decided that all its funds, both in local and foreign currency, should be moved to the Treasury Single Account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria. “It is important to put it in perspective.

You as a customer of a central bank or any other bank and you have fixed deposit in an account and, for some reasons, you want spontaneous financing to meet your obligation, if you approach your bank to allow you to over-withdraw from your account temporarily, your bank will. So, this has nothing to do with CBN or any other bank.

“The assurance I will give to you is this: There is no truth in the issue of overfunding because whatever is overdrawn is far less than what the Federal Government also has in its TSA account. “So, basically, all this has to do with the lack of understanding of the operations of CBN,” he said. Emefiele refuted claims that many commercial banks had very high nonperforming loans (NPL) higher than the benchmark NPL rate of five per cent. He said that majority of the money deposit banks had their NPL ratio hovering below or slightly above the five per cent benchmark.

He, however, agreed that the NPL of some banks was above the benchmark rate. He said that the CBN would continue to do all in its power to ensure the sustainability of the Nigerian banking system.

“Majority of banks are hovering around five per cent, a few, no doubt, are above five per cent. We are analysing risk assets profitability towards correcting this. We are doing our best possible to ensure that banking system is totally sustained. We will continue to ensure sustained banking stability,” Emefiele said.

