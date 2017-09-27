Revenue: Terminal operator shifts to general cargo

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and operator of Terminal C at Tin Can Island Port in Lagos, has boosted its general cargo service bouquet with the maiden call of a brand new vessel, MV Maritime Challenger at the terminal.

The new bulk carrier, which made its first ever voyage to the port, sailed from Singapore.

According to the company’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Muyiwa Akande, the vessel has an installed capacity of about 39,744 tons of major and minor bulk cargoes in its first call to the terminal.

He noted: “Some of the items it brought include chemicals (pure ammonium nitrate), fluid transport tank, fibre ceiling, pulp wood, coils, pallets, tractors and trucks.

“Others are seamless pie and hot rolled sheets, construction equipment and materials, wheel loader and sodium sulphate.

Speaking on the significance of the new line calling the terminal, Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, Mr. John Jenkins, noted that the need to put the terminal and its facilities to full use and increase the company’s revenue base were the main reasons the company’s renewed interest in the general cargo business.

Like this: Like Loading...