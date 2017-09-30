Rising singer, Kelechi, makes debut with Gini

Talented singer, Kelechi Ezeigbo, known by the moniker, Kelechi, makes a bold entry with an enchanting Afrobeat song titled ‘Gini’. Produced by Ritzy beatz, Gini is a slow tempo tune laced with a catchy hook reminding you of some of the biggest Nigerian singers from South-East, Nigeria. Kelechi who hails from Idiato North L.G.A of Imo State holds a Bachelor’s degree in in History and International Studies from Imo State University. The song is available for download across all major platforms globally to all music lovers within and outside Nigeria.

“If you love good music, you will love Gini,” enthused Kelechi. Born on February 3, 1992, Kelechi started honing his music skills from 2009 and was greatly inspired by acts like 2face, Sound Sultan, Wizkid, and Flavor. His style of music is very eclectic and versatile. Speaking further, the budding artiste was very upbeat about what his music will be adding to the creative industry. “I am very confident in myself and I could say that I was born to do this. I don’t just sing but also represent my proud Igbo heritage in my culture. My highlife influenced song, Gini is my first gift to Nigerian music,” Kelechi

