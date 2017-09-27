Rivers accuses APC, police of plot to kill students

APC: Allegation mere propaganda

Rivers State government yesterday accused the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some police officers of instigating students of tertiary institutions to protest over bursary payment in the state with the aim of shooting some of them during the protest. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, who made the allegation in a statement, claimed that the plot was targeted at giving the state government a bad name and label the state as unsafe.

But the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chris Finebone, described the allegation as a propaganda that intended to blackmail Rivers students who were owed bursary payments by the Nyesom Wike administration.

The information commissioner noted that the alleged plan by the APC and the police was part of the “plan to continue to create crisis in the state, create fear in the minds of people, discourage inflow of investments and give the impression that the governor is not competent.”

Okah warned students to shun any planned protest as the state government would not be held responsible should any harm befall them during any such enterprise, just as he said that students who defied the warning would be doing so at their own risk as the state government would not seek police intervention.

“While we recognise the right of any citizen to assemble and carry out peaceful protests within the law, the present planned protest by the students is politically motivated and laced with huge danger as nobody knows who may be killed in the process” he said, Okah said the protest was premature as there were several unexplored avenues for students’ grievances to be addressed and resolved.

The APC, however, countered Okah’s allegation, claiming that it was a lie aimed at fooling the students and Rivers people. He said: “Instead of doing the right thing to avert students embarking on protest over their endless neglect by the Wike government, Okah appears to have resorted to base tactics to blackmail the students, police and the APC.” Meanwhile, when the spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, was contacted over the allegation, he said he was in a meeting and would call back. In another development, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, also yesterday stressed the need for security agencies to review their recruitment policy in order to employ the right people that would not abuse the rights of Nigerians while discharging their duties.

Wike, who made the call when the Presidential Investigating Panel to Review Compliance of the Armed Forces with human rights obligation and rules of engagement visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said rights’ violations by security operatives needed urgent attention.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, expressed the hope that the panel would fashion out a sustainable mechanism to deal with issues of human rights abuses by security agencies. He said it was unfortunate that across the country that there were cases of brutality and human rights abuses by bad eggs in the security agencies. He particularly accused operatives the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) for ‘continually terrorising the people of the state to the extent that the people were now more afraid of SARS men than armed robbers and kidnapers.’

Wike noted that the electoral rights of the people was undermined by security agents during the last election and expressed the hope that the indicted operatives will be made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent. He said: “You will get memoranda from us about the way security agencies had undermined the Electoral Act.

There is an urgent need to look at the recruitment processes, are they qualified? Are they patriotic? Do they have professional ethics? These are questions that are begging for answers.” The governor said he believed so much in the country’s unity and will not support any secessionist agenda, because God in his infinite wisdom had put Nigeria together as one and that it will continue to remain so.

The governor said the state remains very peaceful because his administration had empowered the security agencies with the necessary logistics to ensure the safety of the citizenry.

He also said that the state boundary commission and the relevant ministries and parastatals were also working round the clock to promote peaceful coexistence in the state. Earlier, Chairman of the Presidential Investigating Panel to Review Compliance of the Armed Forces with human rights obligation and rules of engagement, Hon. Justice Bauble Abraham Georgewill, told the governor that they had received memoranda from various stakeholders.

