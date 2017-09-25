Rohr: Zambia’ll be tougher than Cameroon

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has declared that the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia will be a more difficult tie than the encounter with Cameroon. The coach, who was in Ghana for the final of the WAFU Cup of Nations, told New Telegraph that the team had waited for this decisive moment for a year when the qualifiers started while adding that the Eagles will be ready for the game. Rohr insisted that the game would be more difficult than the last matches against Cameroon where Eagles secured a 4-0 victory in Uyo and a 1-1 draw in Yaounde.

“I think we are ready for the game against Zambia, we have waited for a long time for this decisive moment,” he said. “It was two difficult games against Cameroon, even though we had a big victory, but it was still very difficult. Now, it’s another big match against Zambia, we are ready for the game which I believe will even be tougher because of the stakes.

“We know that we have to fight for every point until qualification is assured. After the game against Cameroon, we didn’t celebrate because we knew that we were not there yet, now we have to be focused 100 percent. “Nobody will underrate Zambia because they have a very good team.

They defeated Algeria twice, I have watched the game over again and I concluded that they are a strong side with young players, they fight so hard and tactically, they have very good organisation, it is not going to be easy playing against them.

“In 2012 they won the AFCON, they have few players from that generation and also some youngsters from the team that got to the quarterfinal of the U-20 World Cup, so they are a force to reckon with in Africa, it is going to be hard work winning the game.”

The coach said a draw in the game might still be good enough for the team to qualify, but he added that Nigeria would be going for outright victory. Rohr said: “If it ended in a draw, I believe we will still be able to go through with the virtue of our goal difference. We have plus seven while on the other hand they have plus two, but we are not looking for draw but outright victory in the game so we can celebrate with our fans after the game. “Initially, the pool was tagged group of death because of the teams there and we are happy that we are in the best position to come out of it alive.

The players are aware of what is at stake, and they are not going to relent until qualification is assured.” The Eagles will take on Zambia on October 7, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Like this: Like Loading...