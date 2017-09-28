Saraki: Youth inclusiveness, panacea for peace, good governance

Chukwu David

Abuja

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday said that giving young people the opportunity to participate in leadership would prove a pragmatic step towards achieving peace and good governance in the society.

Saraki made this assertion in his key note address at the African Regional Conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Commenting on the theme of the conference; “Empowering Youth: Enhancing Political Participation for more Inclusive and Peaceful Societies,” Saraki said the topic was strategic in enhancing the development of nations within the IPU.

The Senate President further said that the effort of the present National Assembly through the conference was geared towards creating the needed consciousness on the need to facilitate youth inclusiveness in governance so as to achieve to global peace.

“I cannot agree more on the strategic importance of the theme of this conference in national development of our countries,” Saraki said. Your presence to us is an undeniable justification of the resolve of the Nigerian National Parliament to take a confident walk on the trail of achieving socio-economic and political inclusion of the Nigerian youth, a collaborative effort that is crucial to achieving good governance and development.

Saraki said inclusiveness as it relates to the theme of this conference; “is a panacea to achieving peaceful societies, warning however, that where injustice, poverty and lack of political will for reform were paramount, political engagement and inclusiveness of youth would achieve very little or none at all.”

Saraki added: “The agitations of young members of the National Assembly, youth groups and civil society organisations for the inclusion of young persons in leadership and in the decision making process, is not just one of those instruments adopted by pressure groups to attract attention but a demand for initiating and sustaining good governance and development.

“Therefore, when these agitations were expressed in form of a request for the reduction in the qualification age for running for public offices, the leadership of the National Assembly saw it as an opportunity to change the leadership temperament in developing societies, an opportunity to prepare for the future of Africa as a socio-economically and politically developed continent.

“It gladdens my heart that the National Assembly reduced the age qualification for running for public offices to as low as 25 years and we believe this will be enshrined in our constitution after the entire amendment process must have been completed.”

He said that as members of parliament, the National Assembly was more committed to enacting legislations and giving legislative backing to policies that would eradicate poverty, exhume and expunge injustice in the society and help in the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Saraki said: “Obviously in Africa, the concentration of political leadership must shift from playing ‘politics of perpetuation’ to developing the education sector, building a sustainable, localised and industrialised economy that can create jobs for the teeming population of Africa’s youths.

“It is shocking to note that according to the African Development Bank report, over 25 per cent of African youth population is still illiterate. Fellow parliamentarians, we have an enormous task before us.”

Saraki stated that in identifying with the ideals of the IPU, the leadership of the National Assembly had supported the YPF, which according to him had “remained very active and served as a strong platform of interfacing with youth constituencies of our country.”

