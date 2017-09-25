Scores injured as Sunshine FC clash with Osun United FC supporters

In what looked like a reprisal attack, scores of supporters of Ondo State-owned Football Club; the Sunshine Stars FC were at the weekend injured after a match between it and its counterpart in Osun State, Osun United.

The Sunshine Stars FC players, supporters and its staff including the Media Officer, Mr Chris Okunnuwa were critical injured after they were attacked by suspected supporters of Osun United FC.

Briefing reporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye suspected the attackers might be as a result of the attack on Commissioner for Regional Integration, Hon Bola Ilori in Akure Thursday last week.

Suspected thugs had on Thursday beat up the Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Hon Bola Ilori during the All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal meeting of the party’s Committee on restructuring and true federalism that took place in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Ilori and the leader of Osun State delegates led by Chief Adedeji Gbadegesin had made presentations on behalf of the state and was about to grant interview to the media when some suspected thugs came and told him to vacate the venue as the event was an APC’s event.

The suspected thugs had said while beating Ilori ”you cannot come here, you are not an APC member” “You are an Alliance for Democracy (AD) member” “You worked against Aketi and you want to go the Senate now” “Even Tinubu has no chance again in Ondo State”

Ilori, though an indigene of Ondo State had served as the Special Adviser to Governor Aregbesola of Osun State on environment and Sanitation, and currently serving as the commissioner for Regional Integration in the state.

However, Ogunleye who was flanked by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Yemi Olowolabi the Team Manager, Mr Gabriel Aborowa said Osun United defeated Sunshine Stars on Wednesday at Osogbo, the Osun State capital without any fracas.

Barely 24 hours after the incident of Akure, Ogunleye said Osun State people on Saturday came with over 30 buses to Ijebu-Ode, in Ogun State the venue of the match and attacked players, supporters and officials of the Sunshine Football club after the match that ended 3;1 in favour of the Ondo State team.

Ogunleye said members of the entourage sustained various degrees of injury while two of the supporters were critical injured as they received machete cut on their heads.

According to him, the differences in political camps within the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not have been mixed with football. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN and its counterpart in Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola are not in the same political camp within the APC.

Ogunleye said Ilori decamped from APC in Ondo State to the rival Alliance for Democracy (AD) before the governorship election of November 26, 2016, and never returned to the party in the state before he was appointed as Commissioner in Osun State.

He said the state government did not support the attack on Ilori wondering why supporters and officials of the state-owned football club would be attacked after a football match in Ogun State.

He said some of the aggressors have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command.

Like this: Like Loading...