Scores injured as Sunshine, Osun Utd fans clash

Babatope Okeowo

Akure

In what looked as a reprisal attack, scores of supporters of Sunshine Stars FC were at the weekend injured after a match against Osun United.

The Sunshine Stars FC players, supporters and its staff including the Media Officer, Chris Okunnuwa, were critically injured after they were attacked by suspected supporters of Osun United FC.

Briefing reporters in Akure, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, suspected the attack might be a reprisal on the assault on Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Bola Ilori, in Akure Thursday last week.

Suspected thugs had on Thursday beaten up the Osun State Commissioner during the All Progressives Congress zonal meeting of the party’s committee on restructuring and true federalism that took place in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Barely 24 hours after the Akure incident, Ogunleye said Osun State people on Saturday came with over 30 buses to Ijebu-Ode, in Ogun State the venue of the match and attacked players, supporters and officials of the Sunshine Football Club after the match that ended 3-1 in favour of the Ondo State team.

Ogunleye said members of the entourage sustained various degrees of injuries while two of the supporters were badly injured with machete cuts on their heads.

He said some of the aggressors have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command.

