S/East Reps to represent development commission bill

Following decision by both chambers of the National Assembly to revisit the issue of devolution of powers in the constitution, members of the House of Representatives from the South East geopolitical zone, will again table the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill for consideration. It would be recalled that a bill to set up the South East Development Commission (SEDC), aimed at aggregating efforts towards the development of the South East region was returned negative on June 2 by the House of Representatives. The bill was sponsored by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyeama (PDP, Anambra). The Senate, however, passed the bill a week later.

The senate version of the Southeast Development Commission bill is co-sponsored by Senator Stella Oduah (PDP) Anambra and Senator Samuel Anyanwu (PDP), Imo. Based on the standard practice of the parliament, since the bill was rejected in the House, it is considered dead even with its passage by the senate.

But a member of the South East caucus told New Telegraph at the weekend in confidence that the caucus has concluded arrangement to re-present the bill since the National Assembly has agreed to take a second look at the issue of devolution of powers to the states. He said the South East was one of the most marginalized regions in the country and it will only be fair if the South-East Development Commission is established to take care of infrastructural deficit in the five south east states. According to the lawmaker, the proposed commission is one of unity and inclusiveness, and has the potential to douse all tension and agitations in the South East region.

“We have resolved that as soon as resume, we shall be coming up with that bill (SEDC) again because, the South east geopolitical zone is seriously marginalized in terms of Federal Government patronage. The Federal Government presence is lacking in our states.

“We are doing this because, now that both chambers have agreed that there is need to take another look at devolution of powers, which did not scale through constitutional amendment before, this is our bargaining chip.

“If the Federal Government is relieved of most of its powers, then it means, we in the South East will not get anything from the government at the centre. So, we will be presenting that bill again and we hope that in the light of the agitations for restructuring and even self-determination, we are confident that our colleagues from other parts of the country will reason with us”

