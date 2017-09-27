Sell pressure dominates market activities

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market yesterday closed in the red as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, fell by 1.15 per cent as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) held its benchmark interest rate at 14 per cent after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The downswing according to market watchers, was due to continuous profit takings by market speculators following appreciable gains some blue chip companies achieved the previous day. The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele said six of the seven members of the committee who took part in the meeting had voted to hold the main rate, while one member voted for a cut. It was the seventh meeting in a row at which the main rate was held by the bank.Consequently, the All-Share Index shed 407.46 basis points or 1.15 per cent to close at 35,358.73 index points as against 34.951.27 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N140 billion or 1.15 per cent to close lower as market sentiment remained on the red territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 500.3 million shares in 3,120 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The Insurance sub sector of the financial services segment was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 221.9 million shares exchanged by investors in 69 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Continental Insurance Plc and AXAMansard Plc. Also, banking sub sector, boosted by the activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 183.7 million shares in 832 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 16, while decliners closed at 19. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc topped the gainers’ table with 4.84 per cent to close at 65 kobo per share, while Nascon Plc trailed with 4.80 per cent to close at N13.10 kobo per share.

AXA- Mansard Plc was next with a gain of 4.71 per cent to close at N2.00 per share. On the flip side, International Breweries Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 4.98 per cent to close at N35.68 per share. MCNichols Plc trailed with a loss of 4.76 per cent to close at N1.20 per share, while Continental Insurance Plc dropped by 4.46 per cent to close at N1.50 per share.

