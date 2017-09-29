Senate approves death penalty for abductors

The Senate, yesterday, passed for third reading the Abduction, Wrongful Restraints and Wrongful Confinement for Ransom Bll, 2017 (SB. 118). The bill, among others, seek to provide death penalty for offences of abduction, wrongful restraints or wrongful confinement for a ransom.

This followed a clause-byclause consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator David Umaru (PDP, Niger East). The report of the bill, which was sponsored by Senator Isa Misau (APC, Bauchi), was presented to the chamber for consideration and approval by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDPEnugu), on behalf of the Chairman, who was absent from the session.

While presenting the report, Utazi told his colleagues that the intention of the bill was to prescribe stiff punishment for the offence of abduction, wrongful restraints and wrongful confinement for ransom to serve as deterrent to criminals in this inhuman venture. He pointed out that the bill seeks to combat and prevent any form of kidnapping in Nigeria and that wider powers be given to the Inspector-General of Police to ensure adequate policing of the crime in the country. Clause 1 (3) of the bill stated that “whoever is guilty of the offence and then results in the death of the victim shall be liable on conviction to be sentenced to death.”

Clause 5 (2) of the bill says, “Anyone who fails to produce any book, account, receipts, vouchers or other documents which is in his possession or control shall be guilty of an offence. The person shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N100,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to both fine and imprisonment.” Clause 3 provides a 30- year jail term to anyone who colludes with abductor to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined.

The Senate also passed the bill for the Prohibition and Protection of Persons from lynching. However, the report of the Committee on Trade and Investment on Counterfeit Goods Bill was stepped down to enable the chamber tidy up some grey areas spotted in the document by the lawmakers before considering it for passage.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, accordingly, referred the report to the Legal Department and urged chairmen of all committees to ensure their reports passed through the legal department before consideration by the Senate.

Like this: Like Loading...