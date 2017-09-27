Senate in stormy session over IPOB’s proscription

Parliament recognises proscription

Saraki: We won’t bow to blackmail

The Senate, on resumption from its annual recess yesterday, had a twohour stormy closed-door session over the Federal Government’s branding of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group and the subsequent proscription of the organisation.

The apex legislative chamber had gone in for the executive session about 10a.m. and returned to plenary at 12:30p.m., where the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, announced a three-point resolutions of the lawmakers during the session.

He said that the red chamber took a holistic consideration of the state of the nation and resolved that the unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was not negotiable. Saraki also stated that the upper legislative chamber, at the prolonged session, resolved to seek lawful means to ensure that peace was restored to all parts of the country. He further announced that the Chamber resolved to urge all groups currently in agitation for one reason or another, to respect the laws of the land by going through the laid down rules to drive home their demands rather than acting in breach of the law.

A senator, who attended the closed-door session, told our correspondent that the meeting was characterised by heated debate and shouting match between the senators from the South East and their counterparts from the North. According to the source, lawmakers from the South- East had wanted the issue of the branding of IPOB as a terrorist organisation and its eventual proscription to be discussed in the red chambers during plenary, but their northern colleagues vehemently opposed the demand.

The source said that the legislators of the northern extraction argued that throwing the issue of IPOB to open debate in the Senate would provoke strife amongst the senators and might consequently aggravate the security situation in the country.

It was further learnt that when the controversy and disagreements were getting out of hands, the president of the Senate and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, quickly intervened and appealed to both sides to handle the matter in such a way that the Senate and senators would not be seen to have contributed to worsening the security challenges in the country. It was at that point that the South-Eastern senators, who were deeply agitated, calmed down and allowed the senators to work out resolutions to be presented for the overall interest of the country.

Meanwhile, the Senate has recognised the proscription of IPOB by the Federal Government, saying that its position was informed by the fact that the Federal Government, through the Attorney-General of the Federation, had acted within the provisions of the law. The spokesman for the Senate, Aliyu Sabi, who stated the position of the Senate, said: “Let me make one thing clear, IPOB, through our extant law, has been proscribed; legal process has been followed in accordance with the Terrorism Prevention Act. The Attorney-General has done the needful.

That law itself is based on our constitution; all laws are derived from the constitution. “So, what we are saying here is that if the Federal Government has taken the legal process to proscribe IPOB, as far as the Senate is concerned, that is the law of the land, until the court of competent jurisdiction says otherwise.”

Sabi, while briefing journalists at the end of plenary, said that the Senate met in the closed-door session to deliberate on the affairs of the country, with a view to proffering solutions to the contentious issues currently generating tension in the polity.

He said: “We have met to deliberate on the state of affairs in the country and when I say state of affairs, it is a plethora of issues, including the issue of restructuring, IPOB, security challenges, the economy, our people, justice, corruption and all other issues creating tension and apprehension in the country because we have to look at the situation of our coun

