Senate summons Adeosun, Udoma over economy

The Senate, yesterday, condemned poor funding of the 2017 budget by the executive arm of government. It lamented that only about 10 per cent of the N7.4 trillion budget had been implemented so far despite the fact that it was barely three months to the end of the year. Consequently, the apex chamber summoned the Ministers in charge of Finance as well as Budget and National Planning, Kemi Adeosun and Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, respectively, to appear before it.

They are to appear in plenary to explain the failure to release money to fund the budget, as well as brief the Senate on steps being taken by the executive arm to ensure that the nation did not slide back to recession.

The Senate took this decision following a motion brought to the floor of the chamber by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC/ Kebbi) tagged “Stabilizing and Sustaining Post Recession Growth of the Economy”. Yahaya, while leading the debate on the motion, expressed concerns that the level of harmony between the fiscal and monetary policies of government was still abysmally low.

In the motion, which was unanimously endorsed by the Senators, they lamented that $9 billion had been spent by government so far for the purpose of stabilising the naira. They asked the executive arm of government to do everything possible to avoid relapsing into another recession. Accordingly, the Senate urged the national economy managers to remain focused and ensure that the current weak growth of a mere 0.55 per cent was built upon and increased substantially in the months and years to come. It equally urged the fiscal and monetary authorities to come together and harmonize fiscal and monetary policies with a view to drastically reducing the high interest rate that has adversely affected borrowing for investment by the real sector of the economy.

The legislators also urged fiscal authorities to drastically reduce the accumulation of domestic debt in order to free the market for better access by the private sector. Contributing, Senator Barau Jibrin APC, Kano State), who seconded the motion, asked that the managers of the nation’s economy be put on their toes so that they would not be complacent. According to him, the failure to release money to fund the budget has become a serious threat to the economy. In his contribution, Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West) claimed that those managing the economy were just using ways and means to manipulate the system..

Melaye said: “If it is true that the foreign reserve has grown from $25 billion to $34 billion, why are we incapacitated in funding the 2017 budget? We must say the truth. We must go back to the drawing board and take key decisions.”

