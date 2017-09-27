Senate’ll not bow to blackmail, coercion –Saraki

Senate President reshuffles committee leaders

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, vowed that the apex legislative chamber would not bow to intimidation or blackmail in the course of discharging its constitutional duties to Nigerians. This was as he hinted that the red chamber would commence a comprehensive review of the 2017 Budget implementation by first week of October, with a view to ascertaining the level of success or otherwise achieved in the fiscal year. Saraki stated these while presenting his address at the resumption of plenary from the apex assembly’s 2017 annual recess.

He said the decision to review the budget was necessary to know how the budget had affected the lives of Nigerians in terms of infrastructural development and other areas of life. According to him, the Senate will be expecting the ministers of finance and budget planning to brief it on the level of implementation of the budget.

“Nigerians want to see a more significant improvement in the level of implementation of the budget this financial year. Let me use this opportunity to call on all our standing committees to begin the process of putting together their oversight plan for a close and proper review of the performance of the 2017 budget,” he said.

The Senate president, however, said for such efforts to be successful, there was a need for peace and political stability, urging his colleagues and all Nigerians to continue to fight to keep Nigeria united and prosperous. Encouraging his colleagues not to be cowed by blackmail or coercion, Saraki said: “We must not make the mistake of resting on our oars. I say this to encourage you to keep up with the good works of exposing corruption as you have been doing so far. “For instance, Senator Isah Misau who had the courage to expose deep rooted institutional corruption.

You will be attacked, blackmailed and insulted but, unlike any former Senate before this, we will not bow or be intimidated.” On efforts towards national development, he said: “Distinguished colleagues, our focus on interventions critical to our national development will continue in this session. We will be interacting with stakeholders with the aim of repositioning our education sector and the health sector especially with the health insurance sub-sector as key primers of the economy.

“The major direction will be to expand access to basic education and health, incentivise investment in these critical sectors and find lasting solutions to issues of strikes and interruption in these sectors,” he said. President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has reshuffled chairmen and deputies of the various standing committees in the upper chamber.

Saraki made the announcement at the end of yesterday’s session, noting that the action was informed by the need to strengthen the institution of the Senate and ensure that proper oversight functions were done by the lawmakers.

In the new arrangement, Saraki announced that the Committee on Trade and Investment was now chaired by Sabo Mohammed; Interior Committee by Andy Uba, while Public Accounts is now headed by Matthew Urhoghide.

Culture and Tourism is to be headed by Raji Razaki and Local Content chairman is Adeola Olamilekan. Cooperation and Integration is now chaired by Stella Oduah, while Capital Market Development is now headed by Bukar Mustapha. Others are Mohammed Sani, vice chairman, Committee on Trade and Investment; Ademola Adeleke, vice chairman, Committee on Communications; Godswill Akpabio, vice chairman, committee on Local Content; and Babajide Omoworare, vice chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Meanwhile, the Senate has clarified that the suspension of its former Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, would elapse on November 15, contrary to the claims by a pro-Ndume group from Borno South on Monday, that their senator would resume work this week. Spokesman of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi, gave the clarification when accosted by newsmen in Abuja, on the backdrop of the claims that Ndume’s suspension period had expired and that he would resume duty this week. Sabi explained that the calculation of the suspension duration was guided by the Senate standing rules, and that nothing would be done to subvert the rules of the Senate.

