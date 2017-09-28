Senator seeks lower interest rate, debt reduction

Nigeria needs to lower its interest rate and cut domestic debt to stimulate lending for private sector investment, in order to boost growth after its economy slipped out of recession, a Senator, Yahaya Abdullahi, has said.

Abdullahi who stated this in a motion read out in a motion read out in the Senate last Tuesday, said the exit from recession was largely due to favourable oil prices and increased domestic production with relative peace in the restive Niger Delta.

The CBN last Tuesday held interest rates at 14 percent to keep liquidity tight. The apex bank said it felt that loosening would worsen inflation and drive bond yields negative, which could lead to a capital flight and hurt the currency.

But it had cost the country $9 billion to stabilise the naira, which hit a record-low of 520 against the dollar in February. The naira was stable at N305.80 to the dollar on the official market, while it traded at N360 for investors.

Abdullahi urged the government to take steps to improve policies to avoid slipping into another recession, saying that the situation was reversible.

He asked the CBN to focus on its core job of monetary policy and not development finance and coordinate with government on getting credit flowing to the real sector.

The regulator said last Tuesday it expects growth to strengthen by the first quarter of next year, by which time, effects of current policy would have filtered through.

The government on Tuesday asked the Senate to amend its spending law to enable a debt programme to settle N2.7 trillion worth of obligations including pensions and salary arrears, to help revive the economy.

