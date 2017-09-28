SGF, PENCOM, POLICE reject exemption of paramilitary for contributory pension

The office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Nigeria Police, National Pension Commission (PENCOM); National Insurance Commission (NAICOM); Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (CPIN) have opposed the proposed exemption of the paramilitary from the contributory pension scheme.

These agencies made their positions known at the public hearing organised by the House of Representatives committee on pension on bill to exclude/exempt personnel of various paramilitary and anti-graft agencies from the contributory pension scheme and to reposition the contributory pension scheme for effective service delivery.

This is just as the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has warned against destroying the legacy achieved through the contributory pension scheme (CPS) which accrued over N6.4 trillion.

Representative of the SGF, Mr. Roy Ogor disclosed that the white paper issued by the federal government, prohibits all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as well as paramilitary from pulling out of the contributory pension scheme.

He explained that the provision of the exemption bill contravenes federal government’s position, so it should be jettisoned.

While urging National Assembly to jettison any proposed legislation that could further compound the socio-economic predicaments of the country and Nigerian workers, the representative of SGF noted that status quo should be maintained to enable the public and private employers to meet their 18 percent pension obligations as encapsulated in Pension Reform Act, 2014.

He lamented that public and private employers are currently struggling to comply with the current contribution of 18 percent as the lingering economic recession affects both public and private employers.

He however noted that rather than the proposed amendment which seeks to exempt paramilitary personnel, the Pension Reform Act has provision for increase in pension contribution by employers.

Representative of Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) canvassed for introduction of ‘closed pension scheme’ for the paramilitary rather than outright exemption which he noted is detrimental to the well-being of the personnel of various paramilitary agencies.

He maintained that inadequate funding and budgetary would mar the implementation of the DBS as government cannot afford to wholly fund the pension of the paramilitary personnel.

Chairman, Board of Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (CPIN), Mr. Igunkorode in his submission noted that the paramilitary personnel who represent 5% of the entire contributors into the pension population, noted that government cannot afford the burden considering the dwindling country’s revenue.

Meanwhile, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and other stakeholders have warned against the return of corruption riddled era of Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Dogara urged the committee and all stakeholders at the public hearing to examine the bill critically. “We are conscious of the fact that the pension industry has become a crucial sector that is playing a formidable role towards the development of the economy in terms of availability of huge investment funds of about N6.4 trillion provided by the scheme that could be deployed both in the real sector as well as in the capital market sector.

On his part, NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, noted that the federal government had in excess N1.6 trillion pension liabilities under the DBS when the CPS was introduced in 2004.

Chairman House committee on pension, Hon. Hassan Shekarau in his remarks, informed the stakeholders that the 33 percent pension arrears has been paid to personnel of Nigeria Customs Service; Nigeria Prisons Service and Nigerian Immigration Service.

He added that Federal Government also released the sum of N54 billion to offset backlog of pension arrears while the nine months pension arrears for police retirees is in the offing.

On her part, Anastasia Braimoh, Head Legal Department of Securities and Exchange Commission noted that the contribution into the CPS fund by the 7.5 million subscribers amounted to over N6 trillion was laudable.

She noted that the fund could be used to invest in critical sectors of the economy especially projects such as roads, railway, power, housing among others, just as she warned that pulling out any segment of the Nigerian workers could be detrimental to the economic development of the country.

