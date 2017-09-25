Shareholders approve Honeywell’s 6k dividend

Shareholders of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc at the 8th Annual General Meeting endorsed the company’s six kobo per every 50 kobo share, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 financial year.

Reacting to the results, the founder and former National Coordinator Independent Shareholders Association (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, commended the company’s dividend policy which ensures that shareholders get dividend every year while the balance is retained to support the company’s operations.

He also lauded the company’s efforts at ensuring that it remains on the path of growth, urging them to continue to focus on lower cost sourcing for raw materials.

Nwosu charged the board and management to remain steadfast with its aggressive strategies to further grow market share and increase revenue significantly in alignment with its mandate.

The Company recorded 191 per cent increase in gross profit from N4.36 billion to N12.71 billion in the financial year under review. It also grew total revenue from N50.88 billion in 2016 to N53.23 billion in 2017, representing a five per cent increase year-on-year.

The company achieved a 291 per cent increase in profit before taxation, to N5.47 billion in 2017 from a loss position in 2016. Consequently it declared a dividend of 6 Kobo per ordinary share to its shareholders.

Speaking during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman of the Company, Dr. Oba Otudeko, said the Company’s current performance indicated a leap from the results of the financial year 2016. Dr. Otudeko attributed the improved earnings and profits to the Company’s relentless focus on lower cost sourcing for raw materials and foreign exchange and increased efficiency in manufacturing. “In FY2017, we reaped the benefits of a well-executed input cost management strategy”, he added.

Speaking further, the Chairman said: “Our results show continued growth and a substantial step-up in profitability despite the volatile economic environment. It was achieved largely through improved efficiency. Our manufacturing function drove further efficiencies through continuous improvement projects that enhanced engineering and plant maintenance processes and ensured higher levels of production efficiency.”

He assured shareholders of the board and management’s dedication, diligence and commitment to the company’s mission, which is to produce consistently good quality flour and other wheat based products for the complete satisfaction of its highly valued customers and consumers.

Also speaking at the AGM, Managing Director of HFMP, Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola, noted that the company was making significant changes to its business in order to lay a better platform for the years ahead. “In FY2018 and on the heels of an improving economic environment, we expect to record further improvements in performance, reigniting our growth agenda and extracting increased efficiency and cost reduction through a recently launched company-wide transformation and continuous improvement programme,” Jaiyeola said.

