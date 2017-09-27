Sheriff: Return to APC on the cards

Speculation has been rife since last Thursday’s reported closed door meeting between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff. The question on many lips is: Has the All Progressives Congress (APC) started its political recruitment ahead of the 2019 general elections? WALE ELEGBEDE reports

For the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, there is only one thing that counts on the political turf- aggressiveness. He has a feisty trajectory; his political expedition has been laced with battles. He doesn’t pretend about his views on issues, especially when it is an affront on his interest. He is rich, colorful, strategic and dulled. Even ex-president Goodluck Jonathan had a slice of his bluntness when he walked out on him in the heat of the PDP crisis.

He displayed a similar attitude at the embryonic stage of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013, when he dumped the party as a founding member. Across his state, Borno, and the North East, he enjoys a cult-like followership of sort . Until recently that he lost exclusive control on who gets and becomes what in the ‘Home of Peace’ state, Modu Sheriff’s signature was the approval ticket to every appointment.

At a point, he even had reason to settle scores with his father on the political fate of former governor Mala Kallacha, who was a friend of the older Sheriff. Apparently, for him, there is no closed door in politics; he must stay relevant and, once he makes up his mind, he truly gives the cause his all.

Parley with Osinbajo

When Modu Sheriff, in his free flowing attire, arrived at Aso Rock Villa at about 3:30pm and went into the closed-door meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who just presided over a meeting of the National Economic Management Team, there were many questions without an answer from those who saw him walking in and the reasons are perhaps justifiable. Aside been his first major outing since his ouster as the chairman of the PDP by the apex court, Modu Sheriff’s appearance at the villa jolted many because of the manner he left the party he helped form in 2013.

Incidentally, the National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, arrived the Presidential Villa at exactly 4.15pm, but was at the Villa but it was not clear whether he was part of the meeting. After his session with Osinbajo, Sheriff left the Villa at 5:10pm without speaking to State House correspondents who had laid siege to the office of the vice president to know his mission.

The permutations

Expectedly, political meanings were read to Sheriff’s visit to the vice president, but some sources within the presidency said the visit was basically on an official capacity aimed at the plight of the Internally Displaced persons in Borno State. However, the timing of the parley especially when President Muhammadu Buhari was out of the country, raised more eyebrows among political watchers and some believe that it was deliberately strategic.

For political analysts, the APC has perhaps kick started its process of enrolling and poaching top notch politicians ahead of the 2019 general election. It is believed that the rapprochement became inevitable in the light of measures of influence that the PDP is beginning to wield after the ruling of the Supreme Court in July. And also, the APC, after its victory in the 2015 election, alienated and sidelined some of its bigwigs, hence the need to seek new coalitions for the force.

Similarly, it is believed in some quarters that the meeting is a cursor to the president’s intent for a second term, hence the need to hold it in his absence. While the president or his aides have not expressed intention to vie for another term, yet it is opined that the recent developments in the party have called for a different approach ahead of 2019. Speaking with New Telegraph, a political analyst, Mr. Femi Aduwo, said the political record of Sheriff is something that the APC should be wary of, and adding that there is no big deal in his meeting with the VP.

“There is no big deal in his meeting with Osinbajo. One might likely read political meanings to it if Oyegun and other party leaders were present, it could only be an official meeting. In any case, Sheriff cannot help APC or any party because the governor, he installed in 2011 in Borno has decimated him.

I think the VP should distance himself from him because he is always looking for relevance,” he said. However, another analyst, Mr. Martins Adah, noted that politics is a game of numbers and if the APC thinks the presence of Sheriff in their party will boost their political fortune, they should co-opt him.

He said: “I think one can’t rule out the fact that Sheriff is a potent politician with influence especially in the North. Politics is a coalition of convenience. The point is that you cant stop a sinner from coming to church, it is your church altar or pulpit that you wont sacrifice for him.”

Count me out- Oyegun

Refuting report of meeting with Sheriff at the Villa or anywhere, Odigie-Oyegun, in a statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the APC National Chairman only met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, at the villa, not Sheriff.

The statement reads: “The APC National Chairman did not visit the vice president on the day in question and has equally not met Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in over two years. “Linking the APC National Chairman’s visit to the Aso Rock Villa to media reports of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff’s plans to join the APC is an effort to cause confusion and disaffection in the party in Borno State.

“It should be noted that the membership of the APC is negotiated at the ward level of intending entrants, irrespective of status. “The party hereby calls on its members, stakeholders and indeed the general public to disregard the speculative report,” Abdullahi said.

We don’t want you- Borno APC

For the Borno APC, the clichéthe more, the merrier, does not apply in Sheriff’s possible return to the party. While addressing newsmen in Abuja, Chairman and Secretary, of the Borno APC Coalition, Maina Bashir and Abdullahi Mala, dismissed the speculation, describing it as unfounded.

Bashir said the coalition with party members from the 27 local councils in the state, was not aware of any effort to encourage Sheriff to come back. “The crux of the story is that some unknown and unidentified members of our great Party seek the return of Sheriff , who until recently was the factional chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Firstly, we wish to state that we are not aware of any call or move by any person or group for the return of Sheriff to the APC.

As committed members and stakeholders of the APC in all the 27 Local Governments of Borno State, we would have been aware of any sincere move or effort for the return of Sheriff to our Party, which he defected from at its greatest moment of need – just before the 2015 general elections. “Secondly, the Borno State chapter of the APC is currently at peace, with no crisis whatsoever.

This is because of the excellent leadership provided by the Governor of the State, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, which has allowed the party to bloom . We are wary of anyone joining the party, who is likely change this situation for the worse. “Thirdly, while we may have no objection to Sheriff or any other person for that matter joining our party, we wish to state clearly that every returnee or potential new member must join from his or her ward. We do not want ‘Abuja politicians’ with no substance at home in our Party.”

You are welcome- APC Group

In a statement issued to enthuse the former governor to the APC, a conglomerate group of defunct ANPP Members within and outside the fold of the APC, have said it is ready to throw a red carpet for the return of the former PDP chairman to the APC. Issued under the auspices of Great Nigeria Group (GNG), the National Cordinator of the group, Dr.Vitalis Ajumbe, said it is concerned about how the APC will retains power at the centre in 2019.

It read : “Other Political Parties like the PDP have been wooing it’s members to come back to their folds. If the PDP could be making frantic moves to woo their former members like the former VP Atiku Abubakar and the Nyako’s, Kwankwaso, Wamako’s, Saraki’s, Fatai’s and Tambuwals, what is wrong with our wooing our former leaders like Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and others back to the Party which they were founding fathers?

“The APC in Borno should please look beyond Borno and think about the greater interest of APC Party Nationally. All we are concerned with at this moment is to ensure that APC retains power at the center and therefore, no stone will be left unturned in this resolve.

The APC this time needs people of substance like Senator Ali MODU Sheriff to add more value to what we have in the APC today. We are confident that Sen Sheriff has the capacity to galvanise greater support to both President Buhari and the present National Leadership of our great Party to ensure victory of the APC beyond 2019 general elections. “Our move is therefore patriotic and shall not be construed by anyone as being sponsored. We are equally reaching out to all our prominent leaders and members who for one reason or the other had decamped from the APC to come back as soon as possible. These Leaders must understand that, they cannot take us to the APC and abandon us just like that.”

The puzzles

Some of the questions agitating minds include: If the parley was a political induced meeting, who initiated it? Was it Modu Sheriff or was he invited by the presidency? Are those who claimed that Sheriff was working for the APC during the PDP crisis justified after all? If he eventually moved to the APC, will his acceptance paved way for his ilk like Femi Fani Kayode, Tom Ikimi, Mike Ahamba, among others, who left the APC at infancy stage?

Is this the expected move to push forward the intention of the president in 2019? Why didn’t Sheriff address newsmen after his visit? What is the nexus between the visit and the defection of over 14,000 PDP members and supporters to the APC in Delta State led by a Sheriff’s right hand man, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh? While the questions stay aloof, it is clear that whatever the case may be, Modu Sheriff is determined not to be left behind.

