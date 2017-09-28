Shettima: My successor won’t inherit Boko Haram

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, yesterday said his greatest wish was for his successor not to inherit the problem of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the Boko Haram crisis, which he inherited in 2011. He disclosed this during the inauguration of some committees with the mandate of cleaning up rebuilt communities and resettling over two million internally displaced persons.

According to the governor, on no account should any IDP be resettled without recourse to safety and dignity.

The committees, which were inaugurated at the Government House in Maiduguri, had as terms of reference the verification and registration of all returning IDPs, issuance of ID cards to them and numbering of permanent shelters in addition to resettling them.

Shettima said: “As Governor of Borno State, my greatest wish is that whoever succeeds me does not inherit the Boko Haram crisis and the IDP camps in the state. May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala grant our administration this noble wish. Our gathering today is in furtherance of our progressive work towards resettling IDPs in liberated and rebuilt communities.

“However, in this important task, there are two principles we must never compromise. These principles are the safety and the dignity of our displaced brothers and sisters.”

He told the Committees to resettle their kinsmen and women from respective IDP camps to communities,” adding: “No IDP should be resettled in any community that is considered unsafe for any reason. You must always remember that whereas we do not want our citizens internally displaced, we cannot afford to have them internally dead.

As a rule, the committees must confirm the full return of IDPs to civil authority as well as access to essential public services such as schools, healthcare centres, water and means of livelihood before such resettlement is effected.” The governor noted that the committee should always refer to the military and relevant security agencies in carrying out this assignment, saying “I will explore you to be consultative in all the steps you shall be taking.”

