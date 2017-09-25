Shooting boss drums support for pentathlon

The Nigeria Shooting Federation has pledged its support to the Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation’s successful hosting of the forthcoming Youth Olympic Games qualifiers holding in Lagos from December 4-11, 2017.

President of the Federation, Brig. General Lonsdale Adeoye, made the pledge during a meeting with the Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation boss, Jonathan Nnaji, in his Lagos office. Adeoye stressed that Nigeria’s choice to host such a global championship was not in any way by accident and commended the chieftains of the pentathlon federation for accepting the right that would not only put Nigeria on the world map but serves as a big opportunity for the country to host more world class events.

“I’m full of excitement that we are hosting this qualifiers, and by the time we execute this successfully, Nigeria would constantly be considered to host more of such championship.

“This is why Shooting Federation is already in the forefront drumming support for the successful hosting of the championship”, he said. The Abuja-based administrator equally appealed to the leadership of the other federations like athletics, fencing and polo to rally round the pentathlon federation for the successful delivery of the weeklong championship.

