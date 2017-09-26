South African, Nigerian Navies to strengthen relations

Flora Onwudiwe

The Chief of the South African Navy (SAN), Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Samuel Hlongwane, was in Nigeria to strengthen working relationships with the Nigerian Navy (NN).

The working visit, which commenced yesterday, was to make the relationship between the two countries, which started in the 90s, stronger.

He said: “You know that the relationship with the Nigerian Navy started long ago in the 90s, so we are here to strengthen that relationship that started long ago with the Nigerian Navy.”

The official working visit was to reciprocate the Nigerian Navy’s visit to the South African Navy earlier in the year.

Admiral Hlongwane, who was in company of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice-Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas, toured round the facilities in Lagos and held the Nigerian Navy to the highest esteem.

He said: “The Nigerian Navy is a very competitive navy, you know that we have been working closely with the Nigerian Navy, they are the first navy to get corporate Africa to host African symposium and that is why we hold them in high esteem.

“After this visit, our relationship will be stronger and strengthen from time to time.”

Hlongwane, who was with the senior officers in the South African Navy would leave Lagos today for Abuja and leave Nigeria on Thursday.

During the official working visit, Hlongwane inspected some of the facilities at the workshop of the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos, Underwater Warfare School and Nigerian Aircraft Base, Ojo Town.

Like this: Like Loading...