Spa Therapy phrase presently signifies wide range of treatment, which may or may not be associated with aqua (water) therapy. Spa word was used in the past in reference to water treatment. Spa word was originated from Latin word ‘Spargere, which means sprinkle or moisten. Spa word was also linked to Latin expression, ‘Salus Per Aquam,’ which means ‘health through water.’

Spa word is also believed to be originating from a ‘Spa’ name of the town in Belgium. During primeval period most of the provinces and faith believed bathing in spring water or Holy River results in physical and spiritual purification. Asian and Roman kings and rulers were treated with hot tub, mud bath and sauna after war or combat exercises.

Water treatment was branded as ‘Spa therapy; and ‘Spa Aqua Therapies’ were accessible exclusively to royal families. Presently the term ‘Spa’ defines a place for massage as well as nail, facial and water treatments. Some spa facilities may offer either nail or facial treatment only.

Therapy places for body massage, nail treatment, facial therapy and foot massage may use word “Spa” without involvement of any type of aqua therapy. Spa therapy became very popular after Second World War in Europe and United States as a therapy for pain and injuries during recovery period.

Later International Spa Association was created to protect interest and trademark of ‘Spa Treatments.’ The International Spa Association defines spas as the ‘Place dedicated to enhance overall well-being through a variety of professional services that encourage the renewal of mind, body and spirit.’ Word Spa is not regulated just for water treatment.

Now days the word Spa is often used to describe a facility involved in treating illnesses causing abnormalities of mind, body and spirit. Spa word is also regularly used for treatment of nails, facials and aromatherapy.

