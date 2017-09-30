Sparkle in gemstone heels

Shoes are perhaps the most fun accessory to play around with. They can change the vibe of an entire outfit, making it look more put together and fancy, or keeping it more casual and low-key. Gemstone heel can add a burst of colour, make you look more mature, or give your look a quirky and fun feel.

Whenever you want to try something more bold, opt for gemstone shoes. Gemstone heels are shiny shoes that you can’t hide, so it’s best to go all out.

You also don’t need to worry too much about upkeep, despite their appearance. They are actually pretty easy to take care of, and if they get a bit dirty you don’t need to polish them up like other leather shoes, just wipe them down with a damp cloth and they’re back to normal.

If you are looking to channel some chic vibes, a pair of strap gemstone heels is just what you are looking for. However, they can be quite loud, so you need to be sure that you are ready for this fashion statement. Gemstone shoes are less intimidating yet they always manage to stand out.

