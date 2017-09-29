We stand by our zoning arrangement – PDP

As the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP looks forward to having a successful National Convention come December this year, the Zonal Chairman of the PDP, North Central Zone, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan has called on all states within the Zone to ensure strict adherence to the zoning arrangement which the party has adopted in the zone.

Hon. Dakas Shan in a statement after the Zonal Working Committee meeting of the party held recently at the FCT Chapter secretariat of the PDP in Abuja maintained that while party members are free to contest, it is the desire of the Zonal leadership of the party that the zoning arrangement is wholly respected.

The chairman recalled that the party, in preparation for the aborted August 17, 2016 National Convention, had allocated national offices to the Zone and that the leadership of the Zone equally sat and shared same to its various states as follows:

National Publicity Secretary (Kogi), National Financial Secretary (Niger), National Dep. Secretary (Benue), Nat. Dep. Org. Secretary (Nasarawa) while all Ex-Official positions zoned to States at the May 14, 2016 Zonal Congress in Abuja were also allowed to remain.

Chairman further recalled that the Leaders/Stakeholders of the Zone met again in Abuja after the Supreme Court judgement and ratified the same zoning arrangement and warned that the Zone would mobilize support against any contender working outside the agreed zoning arrangement.

In a related development, the chairman has advised against active participation of party officials in campaigns of party members for the coming elections including the National Convention and the nominations for party candidates ahead of the elections.

According to him, party officials are expected to remain unbiased to all members aspiring for positions in the party.

