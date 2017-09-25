Stock market closes week bullish with 1.38%

Activities on the floor of the nation’s bourse finished last week on the positive route as the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated by 1.38 per cent and 1.37 per cent to close the week at 35,488.81and N12.234 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other Indices finished higher during the week with the exception of NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas indices that depreciated by 0.23 per cent and 3.05 per cent while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.096 billion shares worth N17.859 billion in 16,070 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 896.618 million shares valued at N15.368 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,048 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 880.597 million shares valued at N13.614 billion traded in 8,994 deals; thus contributing 80.33 per cent and 76.23 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Industrial Goods Industry followed with 69.174 million shares worth N676.248 million in 881 deals.

The third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 49.288 million shares worth N2.870 billion in 3,077 deals. Trading in the top three Equities namely – Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 450.567 million shares worth N10.942 billion in 1,834 deals, contributing 41.11 per cent and 61.27 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-three of the previous week. Thirty-five equities depreciated in price, lower than forty-five equities of the previous week, while one hundred and eleven equities remained unchanged higher than one hundred and four equities recorded in the preceding week.

Also traded during last week were a total of 58 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N90,475.00 executed in 5 deals compared with a total of 1,265 units valued at N145,720.20 transacted the previous week in 8 deals.

A total of 178 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N163,407.05 were traded last week in 2 deals, compared with a total of 5,290 units valued at N5.030 million transacted the previous week in 15 deals.

Sequel to the bonus issue of 1 for 5, a total quantity of 12,672,000 units were added to the outstanding shares of Nigerian Enamelware Plc on 18th September, 2017 thus bringing the total outstanding shares to stood at 76,032,000.

