Stock market gains N113bn

Activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday extended the bull run as overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalization further rose by 0.93 per cent each to sustain positive rally. The local bourse had the previous day rebounded on resumed bargain hunting activities after two days of downturn following profit takings and low market sentiments. The bullish activities was driven by consumer goods and financial services stocks, which were highly sought after.

At the close of business, 20 stocks appreciated while 23 others declined. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 325.91 basis points or 0.93 per cent to close at 35,429.31basis points as against 35,103.40 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N113 billion or 0.93 per cent to close at N12.213 trillion from N12.100 trillion as market sentiment remained on green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 346.2 million shares exchanged in 3,066 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Banking sub-sector of the financial segment was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 164.4 million shares exchanged by investors in 884 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Skye Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. Insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of AXA-Mansard Insurance Plc and AIICO Insurance Plc followed with a turnover of 52.4 million shares in 71 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Fidson Healthcare Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 10.19 per cent to close at N3.57 per share, while BOC Gases Plc trailed with five per cent to close at N3.78 per share. C and I Leasing Plc added 4.83 per cent to close at N1.52 per share.

On the flip side, Nascon Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 8.24 per cent to close at N12.02 per share, while CCNN Plc shed five per cent to close at N8.36 per share. MRS Plc plunged by 4.99 per cent to close at N31.98 per share.

