Stock market halts 2 days bear run

Local equities rebounded on resumed bargain hunting activities as overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, grew by 0.43 per cent each, halting two days losing streak.

The Nigerian stock market had tumbled for the second day as investors retreated following profit takings and low market sentiments.

The bullish activities was driven by consumer goods and financial services stocks, which were highly sought after.

At the close of business, 24 stocks appreciated, while 22 other stocks declined.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 152.13 basis points or 0.43 per cent to close at 35,103.40 basis points as against 34,951.27 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N52 billion or 0.43 per cent to close at N12.100 trillion from N12.048 trillion.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 136.4 million shares exchanged in 2,860 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Banking sub-sector of the financial services segment was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 64.6 million shares exchanged by investors in 692 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Jaiz Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc.

Other financial services sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of FCMB Plc and Stanbic IBTC Plc followed with a turnover of 18.4 million shares in 273 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Champion Breweries Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 8.14 per cent to close at N2.39 per share, while Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc followed with 4.62 per cent to close at 68 kobo per share. Linkage Assurance Plc added 4.55 per cent to close at 69 kobo per share.

On the flip side, Morison Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 8.33 per cent to close at 66 kobo per share while UAC Property Plc shed five per cent to close at N2.85 per share. UPL Plc plunged by 4.81 per cent to close at N2.57 per share.

Like this: Like Loading...