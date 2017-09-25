Stop fake emergency calls, hindering ambulances, Lagos warns

Lagos State government has vowed to deal residents making false emergency calls and motorists competing for right of way with ambulances and other emergency vehicles. The Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Oluseye Oladejo, who gave the warning, said the practices prevented emergency responders from responding on time to emergency calls.

The commissioner spoke while briefing journalists on the upcoming Emergency Disaster Preparedness summit with the theme: “Promoting and sustaining integrated response to emergencies within the golden hour,” slated for September 26 to 27 at the Public Service Staff Development Centre. Oladejo said making false emergency calls diverted emergency officers from real disasters that they needed to attend to aside putting the officers under pressure.

He said: “To prepare for the challenges associated with sustainable preparedness, there is the need to understand the nature and causes of emergency situations and disasters. “As a government that is committed to safety and wellbeing of Lagosians, this administration has set these two days aside to plan, partner and share experiences with governments and organisations to ensure that the capability improvement process is strengthened.

“Upholding this commitment, however, requires collaboration among stakeholders in order to increase our level of preparedness and response whenever disaster strikes.” According to him, there are consequences for making false calls and government will not fail to punish any person apprehended for making false emergency calls.

Oladejo also said it was to ensure better response to emergency issues through being highly prepared was the reason government was holding the third edition of its emergency disaster preparedness summit.

Like this: Like Loading...