Strengthening Auditor General’s office

Last week’s perceived endorsement of a financially independent office of the Auditor General of the federation by President Muhammad Buhari has reinforced the battle against corruption. ABDULWAHAB ISA writes

To subject the government expenditures to audit scrutiny is a requirement of the financial best practices globally. Sadly, this is not the case in most instances in Nigeria. Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are expected to be audited by the Office of Auditor General to ensure sound and proper accountability of finances in public sector organisations.

In Nigeria, the Auditor General Office (OAG) is saddled with the task of scrutinising MDAs’ expenses. Ideally, OAG shouldn’t be an appendage to another organ for survival. Making it depend on another arm for funding would mask the office from performing its functions effectively.

The fundamental function of the Auditor-General Office is the protection of public interest by performing a detailed and objective examination of public accounts and timely reporting of findings to the legislature. Auditor General’s report gives insight to legislatures; providing members of parliament with a vivid flow detailing how the resources entrusted to the government have been utilised.

Auditing/accountability Transparency and accountability in public finance management is now at the centre of discourse in Nigeria’s economic space. The reason for this is not farfetched. Good governance can’t be achieved in isolation where the government officials are not accountable in their financial dealings.

It is no longer an issue for debate that Nigeria is riddled with lots of financial sleaze. Funds appropriated for projects and services in their trillions found their way into private pockets. These are of course perpetrated by government officials manning various positions across MDAs. Reflecting recently on corruption in Nigeria’s MDAs, Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, in a paper presentation at the Abuja chapter of Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) seminar, said:

“Indeed, if Nigeria – as it is widely acclaimed – is bleeding from or groaning under the heavy weight of corruption, it is also because the average public office holder is bogged down in conflict of interest. Now, the public office holder is more interested in advancing personal interest rather than the public interest, which he is charged to do.

” Besides, the EFCC boss noted, “perhaps, in the thinking of the morally bankrupt person, the public office confers on him or her a rare opportunity of a life time. So, his or her action is informed by pecuniary motives.” Rescuing the nation from the tight grip of corruption must start with having an auditor general that is free and independent. The office makes available its findings to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly for further legislative actions.

Independence The concept of good governance is tied to transparency and accountability, hence global organisations such as the World Bank , International Monetary Funds (IMF) amongst leading institutions are advocating for an independent OAGF as a panacea to achieving good governance. Recently too, the proponents of an independent Nigeria’s Office of Auditor General are growing in ranks.

Unlike what currently obtains where OAGF is dependent on federation account for funding and subventions, there is now a persistent push in ensuring that the office derives its funding as a first line charge as applicable to other organisations such as judiciary and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The journey to having an independent office started a few years ago, May 8, 2009 to be precise.

A bill seeking to grant more powers to Nigeria’s Auditor- General to be independent of the executive body and create an audit commission, entitled “Act to provide for additional powers and functions for the office of the Auditor General of the Federation and for matters connected, was sponsored by Uche Ekwunife.

She argued that if the office of the Auditor-General was not independent of the Executive body, it would be difficult to tackle corruption. Ekwunife noted that the government offices used the constitutional provision that limits the Auditor-General to only conduct periodic checks to avoid auditing. Executive, legislature’s disposition Both the executive and legislature endorsed imperative of an independent office.

Last week, President Buhari at the presentation of the Audit Office’s 5-Year Strategic Development Plan in Abuja, said: “It is very important that the office of the Auditor General of the Federation is independent and there is need for amendment to its Act to enhance its effectiveness across all the MDAs in the country.” Represented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adoesun, the president noted that the audit bill was key to national development as well as the instruments to curb menace in all public sectors.

Still speaking on the desirability of an independent office, the Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr Anthony Ayeni, said it was imperative for the audit office to be free of all interference to allow for proper auditing and accountability. “Where the system you are auditing exerts direct control over your funding both in terms of what you get and when it is released to you and in some instances the auditee has to financially sponsor audit field visits, you can imagine the impact that would have on the effectiveness of audits and auditors,”

he noted. He pointed out that Nigeria needed an operationally and financially independent audit office that is free from external influence or control and able to deliver on its mandate without obstruction and empowered to report its findings accurately and in full without impediment. On the side of National Assembly, they said works were in progress towards amending the Act to make the office truly independent in real sense. In a remark by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Emmanuel Uba, he gave assurance that as soon as senate resumed seating, it would judiciously pass the audit bill.

On his part, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Rimamnde Kwewum, lamented that institutions across the federation were not well strengthened as they lack legal back up. He said the House of Representatives had passed the audit bill, noting that the senate was working assiduously to ensure its passage to enhance transparency and efficiency in governance.

“On the issue of funding, we decide to increase the budget on our own, looking for funds from other sources. We are not impressed with 2017 budget for the audit office. We believe that the 2018 budget that will be an improvement,” he said Last line Needless to restate that accountability, good governance and prudent utilisation of public resources at the disposal of MDAs are panacea for attaining a prosperous nation.

This can only be achieved in a clime where the auditor-general’s ofice is independent as it will keep a check on the finances of MDAs and report same to public accounts committe.

