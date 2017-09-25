Strike: Intimidation, sack threats cannot stop us – JOHESU

As the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Unions, (JOHESU), enters Day three, the leadership of the union has said no level of intimidation or sack threat would deter its members from driving home their demands.

The union disclosed that the strike has been code named and declared ‘Operation Alligator Bite’ due to the neglect of its members and continued refusal of the Federal Government to implement the series of Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs), agreements and court cases which JOHESU has won at the National Industrial Court. The National Chairman JOHESU, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, made this known while reacting to the manhandling of its branch chairman at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Comrade Fidelis Ogobor, by the Chairman of the hospital’s Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) Dr. Wilson Ovienria.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, he explained that Ogobor was assaulted while leading a monitoring team to check compliance of workers to the strike called by the national body of JOHESU. Condemning the assault, Josiah urged the Federal Government to caution all medical doctors to desist from further aggravating the anger of health workers.

“We express our displeasure with the ISTH CMAC who stooped so low to have slapped Comrade Ogobor and destroyed the mobile handset (iphone) belonging to another of our member, Mr Tune. “JOHESU by this statement, calls on the Honourable Minister of Health, Professor. Isaac Adewole, to as a matter of urgency call Doctors across hospitals in Nigeria to be mindful of provoking our members who have remained calm since we called for strike and will remain so, while waiting patiently for government to do the needful “JOHESU wishes to inform the Honourable minister of Health by this statement and a message sent to the minister’s office that after assaulting members, who did not try to retaliate but only notified the police DPO at Irrua, the ISTH CMAC has continued to threaten to attack our union leaders and to sack workers.

“We also wish to remind the Minister that during the period when the Association of Resident Doctors ( NARD) embarked on strike, no JOHESU member had any cause to have any provocative encounter nor interfere with the doctors or any member of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) “We also remind government that no amount of provocation will intimidate JOHESU members from continuing our just fight against discrimination, corruption, under – funding etc, until our demands are met,” the statement read in parts.

Like this: Like Loading...