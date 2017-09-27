Students to battle for N2.25m UBA scholarship grant

Students of senior secondary schools across the country have been advised to take part in the 2017 edition of the annual UBA National Essay Competition to be eligible for a tertiary institution scholarship to the tune of N2.25 million. According to the bank, although the biting impact of recession on the nation’s economy and businesses was yet to completely doused decision to continue to invest in education as its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was in response to the need for a knowledge-based economy in Nigeria and Africa by extension.

Speaking at a briefing to call for entries, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Anglophone Africa of UBA, Mr. Ebele Ogbue, said because the financial institution believed that only Africans could liberate Africa both politically and economically, the need to invest in the education of the younger generation would not be overemphasised.

He said: “Everything we are doing here is to give us that knowledge to make us superpower as a country. We hope that what we are doing today, will hopefully be part of what will take us there. So, I advise you to take advantage of this opportunity to excel by writing on the given topic a 750-word piece.” The Foundation’s new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Bola Atta, explained that the entries which opened September 26, would close on Friday, October 27. She added that the essay topic was for the students to select a popular new technology or application and write an instruction manual in a manner that anyone would understand.

