Styles are forever – Jacket King

Nnamdi Daniel popularly known as Jacket King is the creative director of CnDanielsCouture, an Abuja based fashion outlet that caters for a number of politicians, diplomats and celebrities. In this interview with Deborah Ocheni, the multi-talented designer describes his fashion philosophy as conservative, calm and contemporary. He also gives insight into what it feels like clothing celebrities and sundry issues

What is trending in men’s fashion?

Tunic shirt and three piece suits are back in the market and they have come to stay.

What is your sense of style?

My sense of fashion is conservative, calm and contemporary African designs.

Do you conform to trends?

I am a man of style; I believe that styles live forever. Trends are just for a time, so I like to work with style. When I meet an individual, the first thing I try to find out is what their style is and I look for a way to improve it to stand the test of time. I don’t go for trends because they have a way of going off the market and when that happens, where does that leave you?

What makes a man well dressed?

The way he wears the clothes; you can wear very expensive clothes and they don’t fit, so the cut, fit and finishing are the things that make a man well dressed.

Would you say your physique works to your advantage in terms of fashion?

I think it does because I have a good height; I am neither slim nor fat and whatever I wear tends to flatter.

Which accessories do you live for?

Lapel pins. They give fresh light into clothes and draw attention to your upper part where the beauty of jacket lies.

How do you love your shoes?

I like to wear different kind of shoes; I move from sneakers to very corporate shoes but I like the oxford shoes more because they make suits look sharp.

What is your ready to go outfits?

Blazers and blue shirts

What determines what you wear?

The event

Is there anything you will never be caught wearing?

I cannot be caught wearing a blouse.

While shopping, would you go for quality or colour?

I will go for quality because most colourful fabrics fade with time but quality ones endure.

Which fabric catches your fancy?

Cashmere

Which celebrity style do you admire most?

Mercy Aigbe’s and Richard Mofe-Damijo’s

Are you a labels freak?

Anything good goes; I am modest and I tend to look out for style.

How do you feel clothing celebrities?

I feel comfortable; the truth is clothing celebrities is like advertisement for what you do and if you think advertising is expensive, try not advertising.

What do you think of women fashion trends?

I don’t feel jealous, incidentally I own a label that caters for men and women. Ladies are fashion freaks, they want everything new and trendy but trust me, ladies don’t spend as much as men on clothes.

What informed the decision of going into fashion designing?

I trained as a journalist; my journey into fashion was more of an accident but there is absolutely no regrets because I have found joy in what I do. I realised I am excited when I see people in my designs.

What inspires your various creations?

Things I see around inspire me but I am basically inspired by fabrics. Once I see fabrics, what to with them naturally comes up.

Who are your popular clients?

Most of my popular clients may not be people I want to mention in the media now but I do have a lot of them. I design for diplomats, most of them foreigners. A lot of them have embraced and prefer to wear our suit. I also design for politicians but I would love to leave them out.

Are you satisfied with where fashion design has taken you?

Yes; I have been in fashion for close to a decade now, I have a long way to go but I am happy where I am now.

How do you source for fabrics?

It’s very easy to source for fabrics in Nigeria even though most time I find it difficult to source it here in Abuja.

What do you think of modern designers?

Classical designers made way for modern designers; they endured to ensure people were dressed and today with the aid of technology we have been able to modernise and recreate.

Would you say government has done enough for the creative industry?

No; the truth is that the government doesn’t have an idea of what is happening in the creative industry, so how can you do something when you don’t know what is happening there? The general norm in Nigeria is that everything is imported, nobody believes that anything is done here. But as funny as it sounds, most of our politicians wear made in Nigeria clothes but they don’t pay attention to the fact that those clothes are made in Nigeria.

What is the major challenge fashion designers face in Nigeria?

Poor power supply. I spend N5, 000 on diesel daily and that is just about seven hours.

You are not doing badly with your clientele base but how do you intend to remain afloat?

In fashion business just like other businesses, the edge you have is your creative ability to stay afloat. What we’ve done is separate ourselves from the regular thing Nigerians do, we have a lot of people who do regular clothing, we tend to take it a notch further, ensuring that we don’t just make clothes but we make clothes for beauty and glory.

Your service is expensive. Does that encourage patronage?

Price for me is relative, it depends on who is buying and the truth is we cannot satisfy everybody.

Who is your role model?

The first person I always look up to Tunde Marcus, he trained me on the job and he is quiet but amazing.

Advice to upcoming designers

Dream big but start small, it doesn’t matter how small but start. I started with my younger brother’s money (N5, 000) but here I am now. I have machines valued at over N2million.

