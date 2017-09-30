Sunshine survival, act of God –Thomas

Sunshine Stars striker, Adeshina Thomas, has described the survival of the club as an act of God. The Akure Gunners escaped relegation towards the end of the season after being threatened by the drop for most part of the season, with the club using four coaches within the season. According to the former Prime FC star, the team was on the brink of losing hope after seeing some results going against them especially at home despite playing well. “Our survival was an act of God because at some point we nearly lost hope,” he said. “But we continued to work hard and God finally crowned our efforts with success.

“The battle was fierce and it is a great relief that we are the only one that survived out of the three South West teams. “Remo Stars and Shooting Stars were not so lucky, so we have to appreciate God for the escape.” He also applauded the coach of the team, Duke Udi, who arrival changed the fortunes of the team. Thomas said the former international gave them confidence and will to fight. He added: “It was difficult at first, but the coach told us that we can do it if only we put our mind to it. “At the end of the day, our hardwork payed off and now we are even on the verge of winning the Federation Cup.”

