Surveyors tasked on corporate business ethics

Surveyors under the auspices of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN) have been tasked to embrace corporate business ethics for the good of the profession and nation’s economy.

The advice, Chairman of the association, Mr. Olufemi Odetunmibi, and other stakeholders said, had become imperative in order to reposition surveying practice in tune with global best standards.

Speaking on the topic, “Corporate Business Ethics: Repositioning Surveying as an Enterprise,” during the association’s continuous professional development programmes in Lagos, Odetunmibi stated that the practice of surveying had gone through different stages over the years, adding that its product was key to national development.

According to him, various developments in the nation have had their toll on the way the profession is being practiced, noting that advent and continuous advancement in the information communication technology (ICT) industry has greatly reduced the boundaries within the professional enclave.

These developments, he said, have placed responsibility on private practitioners to keep looking at the best way of practice so as to remain relevant in the society.

Tasking his members to monitor global approach in order to become active players and reposition the practice of surveying, he noted that land administration would ever remain important in the scheme of things.

The core objective of the association, according to him, is to ensure that practitioners continue to maintain high professional ethical standard.

Managing Partner, Sanya Alabi and Co + CBS Consulting, Mr. Alabi J. Olusanya, who was the guest speaker, urged practicing surveyors on the need to have mastery of management of men, money and materials to be relevant.

Besides, he urged that corporate business should not be over profit making alone, but for some other reasons.

He said: “Some go into private business to make money, some to better the lots of community, while some just have the desire to mentor the younger ones.”

Another speaker, Mr. James Ojo Oni, an accountant, harped on how those in paid employment should prepare for retirement by tapping into the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), saying it is the surest way to leave a better life after their strength is failing.

On the review of professional charges carried out by the association recently, Odetunmibi disabused the minds of the public from the view that it was meant to exploit the public, saying it was to ensure that the practice is in sync with international best practices.

He said: “The topic of this event is not necessarily to make us milk the people. It’s not about profit maximisation, but rather, to ensure that our practice is in sync with the international best practices.

“Issue of ethical standard cannot be over-emphasised. We must ensure that practitioners of surveying are in tune with what operates in the civilised climes.”

