Suspended Kogi lawmaker petitions Senate over non-release of police report

Former Majority Leader of Kogi State House of Assembly and member representing Igalamela/ Odolu constituency, Friday Sani Makama, has petitioned the Senate over the non-release of police report on the recent attack on him by suspected hired thugs.

Makama, who stormed the Senate wing of the National Assembly Complex with some of his constituency members, also disclosed that he had sent the same petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), urging him to release the report, which has lingered for many weeks now.

