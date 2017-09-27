Sweden manager carpets Mourinho on Lindelof’s bench role”

Sweden manager Janne Andersson has come out and claimed he thinks Victor Lindelof needs to play more games for Manchester United – and that he wants to see the player on the field. Lindelof has featured in the European Supercup and Champions League, but that’s been more out of necessity given the suspensions of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly at points during the campaign, but in terms of Premier League action, he still looks a long way off.

That’s meant his manager for Sweden has obviously expressed some concerns and has lamented the fact he can’t influence the decisions Mourinho is making in terms of his team selection. He was speaking on Swedish radio station P5 Sthlm, and said: “It’s a frustrating thing in this job, I cannot influence anything. “It is clear that over time, I want all our players to play as much as possible, at as high a level as possible.”

