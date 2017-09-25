Why S’West is pushing for regional govt – Olajide

Dr. Kunle Olajide was the Chairman, Committee of the Yoruba Summit on Restructuring recently held in Ibadan, Oyo State. He speaks with WALE ELEGBEDE on why the South-West is pushing for a return to the regional government

Why the decision to return to regional government by the Yoruba Summit?

The decision to return to the regional system of government is a result of broad consultations. During the consultations, we discovered that the majority of our people still share the memories of the golden era of Nigeria, which is the Western Region, where we had a truly federal system of government in the country.

Many people still share the nostalgic feelings that these were the best days that Nigeria had. But look at where we are today. We have been taking two steps forward and ten steps backward. That is the reason we felt that there is too much governance in Nigeria and we believe that any developing country that spends over 75 per cent of its revenue on recurrent expenditure is not making any room for capital development.

The National Assembly is in the process of amending the constitution; don’t you think that can address some fundamental issues in the polity?

Firstly, the present system we run lied against itself by saying we the people of Nigeria when we never sat down to agree on anything that pertains to the 1999 Constitution. The constitution is not democratic and it is based on defective structures.

Secondly, where you don’t have justice, you won’t have peace. For example, local governments were literally created without any rational basis. So, any system that bases the sharing of the country’s revenue on such irrationally created local governments is an unjust system.

So, we believe that the six zones that came into being with the 1994 Conference even though not in the military constitution that we are running, but it is still being used as the basis of running Ministries, agencies and departments of government. We have zonal offices for the National Emergeny Management Agency (NEMA), Road Safety and others.

We are suggesting that those zones should be the federating units. Each zone will now be a federation in its own consisting of states within the zones. So, we are not scrapping the states. Each zone or region will be a federation of the states that made up that region. They will now seek to write their constitution, the basis of their unity and the power they want to sieve to their regional government.

How does this proposed arrangement address the issue of resource control?

The resources from each of the states and from the region will belong to the region and the states. A percentage of those resources will be paid to the federal coffers; we are suggesting 15 per cent of the resources to the federal government, then 35 per cent of distributable pool which will be agreed upon by all the six regions.

The region that is producing the resources takes 50 per cent of the resources. So, you don’t collect VAT from Lagos State and you take it to Abuja, then Lagos goes cap in hand every month to go and beg for a part of what it contributed, that is an unjust system. So, that is the basis of the regionalism we are advocating.

We are not bringing Abuja down to the regions; powers will now shift from the center to regions and states where the people reside. In a constitutional democracy, power belongs to the people and they have the sovereignty. So, the majority of the power should reside with them, not with Abuja which is 100 of kilometers away.

When we had the regions and true federalism in the First Republic, there were only about 17 items on the exclusive legislative list belongs to the federal government. But what do we have now, we have 67. Items that should be on the list of states and local governments are being handled in Abuja. The regions would cede the little power they want to cede to the state.

And there can be interstate collaborations within the region, and in fact, there can be inter-regional collaboration as well, where every state level on the comparative advantage and we will have rapid development.

We have had it in this country, and we can still have it by going to what our founding fathers did then, and not what the military gave us. This is because they were never trained to govern. They were trained to war, and when you go to war, you destroy and go away with the booty. And that is what has been happening in Nigeria.

Will the return to regional government have effects on the National Assembly as presently constituted?

By the grace of God, when we seat at the negotiating table at the Constituent Assembly and iron this out, there will be no need for a bicameral legislature in Abuja. We will just have one house because the responsibilities will be very few.

What framework are you adopting to co-opt other zones in the arrangement? Are you involving other zones?

We are already working with people who share similar aspirations with us; we are working with the South East, South-South and the North Central. And we have also made an overture to the Arewa in the core North, we have asked that we sit down together and look at these things together because we believe that the entire Nigeria will benefit from these reforms and not only the South-West. There is no part of Nigeria that is not endowed with resources.

I want to emphasise that the military constitution that we run now has put us in a sharing mood; we go to Abuja every month to go and share, it has taken us away from the production mood. A truly federal system of government puts you in the production mood, it allows you to be creative, then you source for resources because you know you are going to retain it. But now you just sleep and wake up because you know something is coming from Abuja at the end of the month in the name of allocation.

This promotes mental and physical indolence, it kills initiative. It does not allow the governors to sit down and think deeply about how they can exploit the resources in their domains because they know some money will come at the end of the month, and they take the knife, cut it and share it as they wish.

So, that is why we must go back to the production mood. This is the advantage of this proposal and we are discussing. I love to have Nigeria together; truly federal, progressive, peaceful, just and equitable Nigerian society where no section would be oppressed. I am looking forward to a constitution that will completely abandon the consumption mode that this constitution has put us.

When the military leaders were writing this constitution, they believed that oil was an in-expendable asset and it would continue forever. So, the constitution promotes sharing of the National cake and not baking.

But the North recently said that they wont be stampeded into restructuring…

We are not stampeding anybody into restructuring. What we have done is to put forward our own basis for discussion by negotiation. Nobody is stampeding anybody in this. It’s also instructive to know that we are all equal in Nigeria, if the majority of Nigerians wants something, then the majority carry the day in democracy. There is no superior or inferior citizen in Nigeria, we are all born equal.

There are fears that the proposed return to regionalism might breed fresh regional crisis and warlords who may hijack the zones and regions?

That is not possible because what happens in any region will be a function of the type of constitution the regions produced for themselves. They are going to write their own constitutions and there can be no warlords anywhere. The federal government will still retain power over defence, foreign affairs, immigration and others.

But police will definitely be decentralized; there will be state, regional and local government police. We have taught through this process and we believe it is going to be the best for Nigeria because a heterogeneous country like Nigeria you cannot have a unitary system, it can’t work.

What is your take on insinuations that regionalism is taking us backward since we left it years back…

We didn’t leave regionalism, the military came to truncate it and snatched power from us. If an armed robber breaks into your house and carries away your goods, the goods are still yours, he is a thief. If he is apprehended, you get your goods back. We are not going back at all. The military took our power to Abuja and centralized it, and we are saying no way. Sovereignty in democracy belongs to the people.

