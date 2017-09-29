Swimming against the tide

Yesterday’s declaration for presidency by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, appears to be a contravention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning arrangement, but the governor is unperturbed. WALE ELEGBEDE reports on his 2019 presidential bid

“My party leaders, standing before you is Peter (The Rock) Ayodele Fayose, the man already destined by God to take Nigeria out of the present political and economic stagnations.” With these words yesterday, Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, sets the tone for his ambition to run for the country’s presidency in 2019 on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite the position of the party to zone the presidency to the North. Although the 2019 general election is still months away, the Ekiti State governor, appears to be an early starter in the race, even before the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, made his mind known whether he will run for a second term or not.

The opposition party had in October 2015, announced that it will pick its presidential candidate for the next election from the North as recommended by its Post-Election Review Committee.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is also the Deputy President of the Senate, had, while presenting the report, advised the party to strictly apply the zoning principle at all levels. “Since the last president of PDP extraction came from the southern part of Nigeria, it is recommended that PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections should come from the northern part of the country in accordance with the popular views expressed in the submissions to the committee.

This will also assuage any ill feelings in the North over any perceived breach of the party’s zoning principle,” he said. The Zoning Committee of the party, headed by Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi, had in 2016, affirmed that the presidential ticket of the party for 2019 was reserved for the North as approved by the National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on May 21.

Fayose declared his interest yesterday at the Chelsea Hotel, Abuja, before a mammoth crowd which include former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore; former National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Tajudeen Oladipupo; former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani- Kayode; Hon. Ladi Adebutu, Hon. Ibrahim Abubakar, Chief Sikirulai Ogundele and the secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Dr, (Mrs) Modupe Alade, among others. Lamenting the current state of the country, Fayose said in his speech at the declaration that if elected as president, he will run a purposeful government that will cater for all Nigerians irrespective of religion or tribe.

Chronicling some of his achievements in Ekiti State, Fayose said that he can extend the ideology to the national level, stating that he has demonstrated uncommon courage that makes him stand out as capable of leading the country at this time. Demeaning the rationale behind the zoning of the party’s ticket to the North, he said, “It may interest you that no one has come out in this manner to show interest and our party should not wait or beg anyone to fly its flag.

Do we now say that if no one comes out from the North, the party won’t have a candidate? Going down memory lane, the Ekiti governor said, “In 1999 and 2003, despite that our party zoned the presidency to the South, the likes of Alhaji Abubakar Rimi of blessed memory and Chief Banabas Gemade contested the ticket. “Also in 2007, some party members from the South did not only declare their intention to contest, they also showed interest and obtained nomination Forms. Those from the South were; Chief Victor Attah, Dr. Peter Odili, Dr. Sam Egwu, Dr. Donald Duke, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, Owelle Rochas Okorocha among others.”

The Ekiti State governor, who also doubles as chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum said of his ambition: “I have penchant for taking powers. That one in Buhari’s hand, I will take it. I am going straight to that villa. I am the next president.

I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.” Reeling out his political dossier, he said, “Twice, I defeated incumbents to become the Governor of Ekiti State and I am confident that with your support as my party leaders and supporters, I will defeat the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, in a free and fair election.

“Let me state that in Ekiti, God has used me twice for our party to regain power from the opposition and I believe same feat will be repeated at the national level. “By the grace of God, I am the longest-serving governor in Nigeria today, having served under three Presidents – Obasanjo, Jonathan, and now Buhari.”

Fayose highlighted the predicament of the country that necessitated his interest in the nation’s number one job, adding that, “Today, our country is faced with myriad of problems. Our economy that was the fastest-growing in Africa when our party was in power has gone comatose, with the present managers who are completely clueless.” “Scarcity of food last experienced when President Buhari was Military Head of State between 1983 and 1985 has returned to the country, with Nigerians going to bed daily on empty stomach.

“Regrettably, a bag of rice that was N7, 000 when PDP was in government is now N17, 000! Allocation from the Federation Account to the three tiers of government has declined to such a level that most states can no longer carry out the basic obligation of paying workers’ salary. “Under the present government, our economy recorded its second worst investment inflow in 10 years. Exchange Rate that was N197/dollar in 2015 is now over N360/dollar.

“With me as your President, you can be rest assured of a government that will be responsive to your needs. You are guaranteed a federal government that will relate with all Nigerians not on the basis of ethnicity, religion, political affiliations and the percentage of votes but on equity and justice as citizens of one nation, one people, and one destiny,” he said at the declaration. Backing Fayose at the declaration, Fani-Kayode, declared that no “force can stop Fayose from becoming the next president of Nigeria, adding that both Ekiti and PDP had equally been blessed with the governor being a member of the party.

But a former National Chairman and Board of Trustees member of the party, Okwesilieze Nwodo, faulted the declaration of the governor, stating that PDP’s ideology forbade Fayose and other members from the South from contesting in the presidential race in 2019. He said: “Fayose cannot run and I will tell you my reason.

When we formed PDP, the first battle we fought and won as a party was to zone the presidency to the South. “Those of us from the South made a case because in the First Republic, Prime Minister was from the North; in the Second Republic, the president was from the North, and in the Third Republic, a southerner won and the election was annulled.

“There was no way we could go back to the south and say let’s elect a Northerner again without giving the South a slot. “That was what PDP did and now we did not only zone the presidency to the north, we have re-emphasised at every opportunity we had that the zoning will take place. “So, the party will not collect expression of interest money from anybody else who is not from the North and will not issue him a nomination form to contest; no, we will not do that.’’

Similarly, a former ally of Fayose, Senator Buruji Kashamu (Ogun East), derided his former political associate, saying that he is a confusionist, joker and number one destroyer of the PDP. He said: “Lovers of our great party and politically minded Nigerians generally, should by this action of Fayose see him as the number one destroyer of the party and the most cantankerous politician in the polity who can at anytime abuse anybody and go against agreed plans at anytime.

“I believe that am not the only one disturbed by Fayose’s agbero brand of politics but all political stakeholders in the land including those who followed him from Ekiti to grace his campaign launch because everybody knows that he is going nowhere come 2019 but just exercising his right in a funny way as a joker.”

For a man, who was elected governor of Ekiti State in 2003 on the platform of the PDP before he was ousted through an impeachment on October 16, 2006, Oshokomole as Fayose is popularly known has remained a recurring decimal in Nigeria’s politics. Fayose made history, when against all odds, he returned to power in 2014 after defeating 18 other candidates including the then incumbent, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC). That was the second time he would defeat an incumbent for the governorship.

He had defeated Otunba Niyi Adebayo of the then Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the 2003 elections for the Ekiti plum job. No doubt, Fayose is empowered by the constitution to vie for the office of the presidency, but the question most analysts have asked is: Is the enfant terrible of Ekiti politics out to play a spoilers game or plotting to land PDP’s vice presidential ticket? Time will tell.

