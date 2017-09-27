Taekwondo President, Binga, signs WTF Humanitarian Charter

President of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Margaret Binga, has followed in the steps of hundreds of other WTaffiliated countries to join Nigeria Taekwondo to the Charter of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation, a critical project of world taekwondo. According to THF website, “There are currently nearly 20 million refugees worldwide, and many millions more displaced internally or seeking asylum. If these persons were combined as a nation, it would be the world’s 24th largest country.”

“Being a mother of six and a successful taekwondo practitioner whose life has been touched by taekwondo, I support and endorse 100% this humanitarian charter which aims to demonstrate global support to the use of Sport as an empowering tool for refugees worldwide, and to further convince global decision makers to take concrete action in that sense,” said Binda who is the first female president of the federation.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that our federation will be organising a workshop in Borno State, located in North East Nigeria, and we will use the opportunity to visit IDP camps there and engage the refugees with taekwondo.”

Like this: Like Loading...