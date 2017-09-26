Taiwo Ogunjobi: Athlete who died in plane crash

25 years after military plane crash

Emeka Obasi

Dead and alive! That is the story of Taiwo Ogunjobi. Major Taiwo Ogunjobi, N/6116, was among the military officers whose brilliant careers were cut short on Saturday September 26, 1992 in the muddy swamps of Isheri-Oshun, near Ejigbo, Lagos. A military Hercules C-130 with about 180 passengers going to Kaduna from Lagos crashed about three minutes after takeoff.

Major Ogunjobi was undergoing a course at the Command and Staff College, Jaji when flight NAF 911 ran into trouble. There were no survivors. The Federal Government was largely responsible for the high casualty figure as there were no emergency rescue efforts. Stories that the transport plane was in a bad state before that ill-fated flight filled the air.

Ogunjobi the soldier died. His brother, Taiwo, was not part of the trip. At that time, the latter was Team Manager of Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan who were doing well in the maiden CAF Cup donated by late Moshood Abiola.

Among the Yoruba, twins are named Taiwo and Kehinde. The Ogunjobis enjoyed a harvest of twins, little wonder two of their sons bore the same name. They were twins and also great sportsmen. The soldier was a national athletics champion, his brother a member of the Green Eagles.

Major Ogunjobi turned a household name when he became national 400 metres hurdles champion in 1977 with a time of 52.05 seconds. That was the year Utitifon Uko and Alani Olakunle emerged as speed demons. Shortly after, the Hurdler joined the Army.

The military had, of course, been a major attraction since Emma Ifeajuna, Nigeria’s first Commonwealth Games gold winner joined in 1960. In the 1970s, the military gave the country a bunch of champions. Kola Abdullahi of the Airforce ruled the 100 metres in 1972, S. Bature, another airman was 10,000 metres champion.

Jaiye Abidoye, who later became an Army officer like Ogunjobi, won the 800 metres. Between 1975 and 1978, Moses Akporowho was Long Jump champion and from 1977 to 1979, G. Umaru held on to the 5,000 metres. Those were the military men who influenced Ogunjobi to join the Army.

Major Ogunjobi was active at the International Military Sports Commission (CISM) Nigeria office until he breathed his last. He succeeded in attracting high profile delegates from the United States like Captain Anita Dixon and fellow West African officers from Ghana, the Gambia and Liberia.

The air crash cost Africa a large number of junior officers, many of who held various post graduate degrees. The Nigeria Army lost 104 officers. The Air Force fell short of 21 officers and about 10 men while the Navy mourned the loss of 17 Lt. Commanders. Ghana was not spared, five officers died. Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe lost one officer respectively. Six officials of the Ministry of Defence were involved.

Till date, there is no reliable casualty figure. While official accounts claim that about 156 passengers died, there is evidence that the death toll was more than that. There were students of the Nigeria Military School, Zaria. One of them, Selechang Gambo, was driven to the airport by his father, then a Colonel.

The Nigeria Army lost nine Signals officers. They were Majors Adedeji Owolabi Adebayo, Ikechi Kingdom Nwuke, Samuel Ma’Asaba Ogbeha, Boniface Akpa Anebi and John Paul Egoro. Also gone were Hilary Ekemeize Onwuegbuna, Daniel Osemenichian Okoboh, Olajide Owodunni Olusanya and Boonyameen Bola Sadiq.

Twenty-eight Infantry officers, 15 officers from Army Engineers (NAE), 12 from Artillery, six from Supply and Transport, seven Military Police officers, three from Ordnance, three from Armoured Corps, four from Finance and Education Corps, four from Medical, three from Physical Training, one from Public Relations and four from Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (NAEME ), all lost in one day, outside the battlefield. One of the victims, Major Garba Ismaila, was recruited from the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Nigeria Defence Academy on June 21, 1975 by Col. Joseph Garba, who, at that time, was Commander of the Brigade of Guards. Ismaila was Duty Officer, Radio Nigeria, the day Gen. Yakubu Gowon was overthrown, July 29, 1975.

Lt. Commander Kareem Feruke-Bello and his wife, Ndidi, always argued about him flying on a military aircraft. As she cried at the funeral, not even her husband’s nephew, Lt. M. Feruke-Bello could console her. Lt. Commander Obafemi Olugbenga Onabolu left a wife, Stella and three children: Enitan, Kemi and Bidemi behind.

Major S. O. Amaga’s cousin, Andrew Okopi was full of rage. He screamed: “No! No brother of mine or my children will join the force in my life time. I won’t hesitate a second to curse any of my sons who wants to join the Army. Formerly, we had six men in the Army. Before the accident, there were two remaining in the force and now this one is gone.”

The military cemetery, Karamajiji, Abuja was filled with mourners, the young and the very young. Maj. S. A. Jibunoh’s wife, Julie, held on to their kids, Nwabu and Chukwuka. Squadron Leader A. A. Ndule’s son, Nuhu, looked into his mom, Winnie’s eyes. Friends and family of Lt. Cdr. Adebola Olanrewaju Ojekunle sobbed.

Some names and initials of the dead sounded relevant. Sqdr. Ldr Ezekiel Kolawole Odubanjo, EKO, T.A. Clement, TAC (could also stand for Tactical Air Command). M. K. Okwabi, MKO. S.S. Sackey, SSS. M.T. Njidda, MTN. N.O. Alege, NOA. O.S. Oshodi and M.A.D. Badamasi.

It was sad that in Eko this could happen with military resettled in Oshodi. If they had alerted Chief Moshood Abiola early enough since there was no MTN then, maybe SSS would have known what happened. No words from Air Force Tactical Command. No information from National Orientation Agency. It still sounds like madness, that Nigeria wasted some of her best.

Taiwo Ogunjobi’s Shooting Stars beat Nakivubo Villa of Uganda to win the CAF Cup. Prior to their trip to Kampala, one prophet told me about their plane crash. We prayed over it. When I met Ogunjobi in Lagos later and mentioned the dream to him, he was shocked.

“I would not have travelled if you told me,” he said.

That was in December 1992, barely three months after the loss of a brother. Today, it is 25 years. What is the government telling the families of the dead?

