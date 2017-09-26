Taming Apapa fuel scooping racket

The unchecked fuel scooping racket in Apapa, which caused fire incident at Nigeria’s biggest fuel jetty last Monday, portends danger to smooth supply of petroleum product. Adeola Yusuf reports

Early last week Monday morning, fire gutted and destroyed Nigeria’s biggest loading jetty belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Apapa, Lagos. The incident, which spontaneously sparked panic buying nationwide, was, according to a conspicuous paragraph on the statement issued by NNPC, caused by the activities of hoodlums who were scooping fuels spilled from ships discharging fuels at the jetty.

Although NNPC did not provide further details on the hoodlums, four of the alleged fuel thieves were burnt beyond recognition. What is unclear is whether the corporation was aware of these hoodlums before the unfortunate incident or not.

Oil subsidy

With the May 11 announcement of subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol, Nigerians began to buy the product at the modulated price of N145 per litre and were given assurance that there would not be scarcity of the product.

Before then, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of state for petroleum resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu had hinted on the removal of the controversial subsidy, which is believed to be the major cause of the crisis in the nation’s petroleum sector.

Big impact

Last week’s Monday morning fire that gutted the NNPC jetty however, put the assurance on no more fuel scarcity in disarray.

The jetty, through, which 80 per cent of about 40 million litres of imported PMS also known as petrol come into the country, according to checks by New Telegraph, suffered intensive damage from the inferno, which burnt down the whole manifolds at the jetty.

Histria Ivory is the name of the vessel that was discharging product when the fire started.

The NNPC, in a reaction to the fire at the jetty used by the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), had swiftly embargoed welding works around jetty while it had also commissioned investigation into the cause of the incident, which has stirred up fear of acute fuel shortage nationwide.

A management staff of one of the depots and loading gantry around the affected jetty told this newspaper that the NNPC “had embargoed welding or hot works in 0.5 kilometer away from the jetty, which is being managed by Mr. Abubakar as the Jetty Manager,” he said.

Repair work, which has not started as we speak, would take at least five days.”

The marketers

Although the source said that the fire incident had sent jitters down the spine of some marketers and retail outlets that may catch-in on it to profiteer, he maintained that the strike by National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers could mellow down the effects of the fire incident.

The NNPC, however, read the riot act last week Monday to fuel marketers and sounded words of caution to motorists as panic buying fear resurfaced in some part of the country.

The corporation, which allayed fear of fuel shortage in a statement, tasked Nigerian motorists to report any erring fuel marketing station to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Reacting to the fire incident, the NNPC in the statement issued by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, gave assurance to motorists and other consumers of petroleum products nationwide that the fire incident, which occurred at Apapa loading jetty at the early hours of today (Monday), will not affect supply of petroleum products.

“Already, NNPC has deployed a team of engineers to the jetty while the repair of the affected parts would commence immediately,’ the NNPC said in a statement.

The fire, the corporation added, was sparked from the activities of hoodlums who were scooping fuels spilled from ships discharging fuels at the jetty.

The casualty

Although NNPC was silent about casualty figure, this newspaper gathered that four of those who were scooping fuel were burnt to death.

Their corpses were recovered after fire fighters mobilised from NIPCO depot and facilities of other depots and loading gantries extinguished the raging inferno.

The charred bodies of the victims were later recovered and taken away around 4:16 pm last week afternoon.

“This is not the first time that these characters have been scooping fuel at this jetty. They were only unlucky this time around,” a staff of one of the depots around the jetty told this newspaper.

“What we are also not sure of is whether the NNPC will take actions to nip this nefarious act in the bud because of the danger that their activities portend to smooth supply of petroleum products nationwide,” he added.

The costs

While activities of those who scoop petrol at the jetty in Apapa were relatively unknown by many until the last week Monday fire incident, the pipeline vandals have contributed to putting the country’s economy in jeopardy.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude exporter, suffered a 64 per cent surge in pipeline damage as it recorded 86 fresh cases of pipeline breaks across the country lastJune.

The Monthly Financial and Operations Report of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for June obtained by this newspaper revealed that the country, which recorded 55 cases in May 2017, suffered 63.95 per cent surge in the pipeline breaks in June, affecting operations of the corporation and the oil producing companies.

NNPC had earlier stated that the vandalism of crude oil pipelines dropped by 32.93 per cent, from 82 cases in April 2017 to 55 cases in May 2017.

On pipeline vandalism, the June report published on NNPC website, however, indicated that the Corporation recorded about 86 cases of pipeline breaks across the country in the period under review.

According to the report, out of these 86 cases, 77 were due to pipeline vandalism, which represents almost 40 per cent increase relative to cases recorded in the previous month (May 2017).

In total, the 86 cases, calculations by this newspaper showed, represented 63.95 per cent increase between May and June 2017.

The report added that while the Port Harcourt-Aba line recorded the highest pipeline breaches of 55 points (66 per cent, there was also an unusual upsurge in the activities of vandals along Kaduna-Zaria line, which witnessed 13 vandalised points during the period.

There was also a slight decrease in national gas production compared to previous month, which stood at 227.15BCF or an average of 7,571.50 mmscfd, the report noted.

This, the corporation explained in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, was despite sustaining the success recorded by its enhanced crude oil evacuation and oil lifting in June 2017 following the re-opening of Forcados Oil Terminal (FOT) on March 31, 2017.

The corporation, however, increased daily average natural gas supply to the nation’s gas power plants to 730 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d), a 123 per cent increase.

The gas supply was for June 2017 as against 327mmscf/d in the corresponding period in 2016, Ughamadu said.

According to the report, gas supply to power plants increased slightly by 0.13 per cent from 729mmscf/d in May 2017 to 730mmscf/d in June 2017.

The report also indicated that nationwide, petroleum products supply continued to record remarkable stability following the performance of Nigeria’s three refineries, which produced between five and six million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, per day in June 2017.

The refineries also produced between five and six million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, per day in the period under review.

“The corporation has maintained seamless nationwide supply and distribution of petroleum products which guarantees stable products and queue-free filling stations across the nation,” the report added.

The study also showed that the performance of the Port Harcourt Refinery continued to improve with a boost to the midstream value chain as it inched towards sustained commercial operations.

It would be recalled that the pump price of diesel crashed by 42 per cent nationwide following strategic intervention by the corporation in May 2017.

The June 2017 report is the 23rd edition in the series, which seeks to sustain effective communication with the Corporation’s stakeholders in line with its commitment to becoming more accountable, responsive and transparent organisation.

It had earlier, in the Monthly Report for May 2017, given credit for the decline in pipeline vandalism recorded between April and May, as a result of extensive engagement with oil and gas community stakeholders embarked upon by the Federal Government and the NNPC.

Unfortunate occurrences

“NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr.. Maikanti Baru, who has been fully briefed on the Apapa incident, described the occurrence as unfortunate, giving assurance that

NNPC has more than 1.6billion litres of PMS enough to last for 48 days,” the NNPC said in a statement issued on the Apapa fire incident.

Dr. Baru, the corporation continued, also said the Corporation had in stock, sufficient quantity of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), otherwise referred to as kerosene, as well as Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) to serve the country.

Strike

The NUPENG President, Igwe Achese, said on Monday that his union had joined the United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC) for the strike, which began last week Monday but had been called off.

ULC had earlier threatened to go on the strike “if its 11-point-demand was not met.”

Last line

The NNPC should make public findings of its investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the fire incident with a view to ending the fuel scooping racket in Apapa, which could take the country back to the ugly era of fuel scarcity if not checked.

Like this: Like Loading...