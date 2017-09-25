Target savings promo: Ecobank rewards 30 customers

Thirty Ecobank Nigeria customers have been rewarded with 15 per cent of their monthly contribution in their Target Savings Account with the bank.

According to a statement issued by the lender, the lucky winners emerged from the first draw of the promo, which started in August.

The winners include Garba Suleiman Dalha of Kano – Bello Road branch; Nduonyi Sunday Matthew of Apapa-Warehouse Road branch in Lagos; Ugwu Lilian of Abuja-Gwagwalada branch FCT; Ezekwem Amoge Caroline of Onitsha-Old Market Road branch, Anambra State and Ezema Helen Chinyere of Bonny-Mission Road 2 branch in Rivers State amongst others. All the winners, whose accounts will be credited with the winning sums were contacted through telephone calls at the draw venue and advised to visit their branches for confirmation.

The draw event which held at the Bank’s head office in Lagos was supervised by officials of promo regulatory bodies including National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and Lagos State Lotteries Board.

Responding to media questions at the event, Group Head, Personal Banking of Ecobank, Olukorede Demola – Adeniyi, said the Target Savings Promo aims at rewarding customers who want to build up savings with the Bank to meet their future financial goals or execute specific desired projects.

She reiterated that the Promo is designed to reward both new and existing customers of the Bank within the six months period of the promo from August 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018.

Mrs. Demola – Adeniyi advised the banking public to take advantage of the promo to open Target Savings Accounts with Ecobank so as to enjoy the benefits the Promo and other convenient products and services that the pan African bank offers. She also enjoined the existing customers to increase their savings in order to qualify and win in any of the subsequent draws.

Customers participating in the Ecobank Target Saving Promo are expected to save and retain a minimum amount of money from N10, 000 monthly for 1month to qualify for entries into the monthly draws where 30 winners will emerge every month.

A total of 60 winners will emerge at the grand draw slated to take place in January 2018 ,with each of the winners having double of their total contributions during the promo period. To qualify for the grand draw, customers must have made steady contributions for at least 3 consecutive months.

Participating customers are also encouraged to increase their chances of winning by referring other individuals to save with the Bank. To increase opportunities of winning, customers need a minimum of 3 referrals for an additional entry into the grand draw pool; 6 referrals will give 2 additional entries and so forth. These referrals must also be for the Target Savings Account, where the referred individuals are also making steady monthly deposits.

