Tax evasion: Osinbajo tasks Africa’s administrators

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged Africa’s tax administrators to evolve mechanisms for dealing with tax evasion. In addition, he admonished various African governments to urgently build a robust tax regime that will address the perennial challenge of tax evasion, mismanagement of collected tax revenues, underdevelopment and other economic blights arriving from poor tax administration.

Osinbajo spoke yesterday in Abuja at the 3rd International Conference on Tax in Africa (ICTA) organised by the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF). Specifically, the Vice President noted that the continent was losing out heavily in taxation, and urged tax administrators on the continent to evolve a strong intra-African synergy to improve tax collection and disbursement since the existing tax challenges were peculiar to Africa.

The conference is the third in the series. This year has a theme: “Building Strong Domestic Tax Regimes in Africa: Strengthening VAT, PIT and CIT.” Reflecting on the theme, Osinbajo commended the organisers, saying the choice was apt. The Vice President said tax problems in Africa could be tackled via collaborative efforts.

“The challenges range from poor domestic resources mobilization, differences between what is collected and what could have been collected, poor technology, tax exemption, tax evasion, tax avoidance, poor tax planning and transfer mis-planning, etc.

“The Thabo Mbeki report shows sharp practices of multinationals with regards to tax underpayment. It further revealed that the loss to African nations is three times greater than the amount of foreign aids they (African countries) receive each year.

So, we need to increase transparency by establishing an automatic information exchange. We need to check a lot of shady deals. African nations must develop a good framework to develop tax collection and remittances,” he said. Osinbajo noted that Nigeria had taken advantage of the recently launched Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), backed by an executive order.

He said the programme was to provide an opportunity for taxpayers in default under all relevant statutes. According to him, “In Nigeria, we recently launched VAIDS which is backed by an executive order and the aim is to assist tax defaulters both individual and corporate bodies to, within 90 days, declare their assets and pay taxes appropriately without penalties and sanctions. “It is all part of improving revenue, boosting the economy by creating a better country for Nigerians. Crude oil revenues can no longer fund our budgets and we just have to diversify.

“Various administrations in Africa are battling collection challenges. They are battling to develop the manpower to run a transparent and efficient tax administration. So, we need synergy. Enforcement is also key and we must seek solutions on these tax issues,” Osinbajo explained. Earlier in her remarks, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said there was a strong link between tax and economic development, underscoring the need for robust and effective tax regimes in Africa.

“There is no rich country with a poor tax system and there is no poor country with a strong tax system. It tells you the connection. So, we need to develop a predictable and transparent tax administration that can guarantee efficient flow of revenue. We can do it.

“Interestingly, there is a collective reawakening in Africa. Outside Africa, there is a general feeling of putting their country first. Now, it is time to put Africa first, “In Nigeria, we are working hard to improve transparency in the system so as to boost confidence of taxpayers.

They need to know their money is well utilized to ensure they will be willing to pay tax. “We also need legislative and judicial support to deal with willful tax evaders Today, we have the lowest tax to GDP in the world at six per cent. We are ready to take on it and correct it going forward,” Adeosun said. Also speaking at the conference, the Executive Secretary of ATAF, Logan Wort, said Domestic Resource Mobilisation (DRM) mainly via taxes remains key in ensuring economic buoyancy of Africa.

“It is important to note that the total estimate of financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is approximately $120 billion. Closing this financing gap across nearly 100 developing countries will require a tripling of the current level of country aid.

“DRM is, therefore, critical to close the financing gap; foster a strong social contract between a government and its citizens and to promote good governance because over-reliance on foreign aid can inadvertently undermine the social contract,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of ATAF and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler said that issues lined up for discussion were carefully selected. Fowler said issues like tax base broadening initiatives; improving tax administration capabilities; strengthening tax policy; providing a platform for African countries to voice matters at regional and international level would be thrashed out.

Like this: Like Loading...