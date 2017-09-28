Telecoms: ‘Abuja base stations’ approval delay over in 60 days’

Respite appears on the horizon, as the process for lifting the many years of impasse on the building of additional base stations or telecoms towers in the city of Abuja towards addressing the intermittent quality of service that had dogged the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has begun, New Telegraph has learnt.

This followed a collaboration already struck between the country’s telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the FCT authorities, to discuss ways of resolving the tower approval impasse.

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, confirmed the regulatory intervention to this newspaper.

He also said that a joint committee comprising all stakeholders is being set up to address the issue raised by NCC during the NCC, FCTA meeting.

Adebayo said: “When the Abuja Master Plan was made, there was no provision for telecoms infrastructure. Understandably so because almost 40 years ago, there were no popularity of mobile services and so, we have been engaging the authorities at FCTA for reason of approving the sites.

“The fact is that none of that has happened, but we got information from NCC now that a meeting was held about two weeks ago and the minister has committed to have something happen within the next 60 days.

“So, we hope that this matter will be resolved but the experience that we have in Abuja today is a function of the fact that we don’t have enough capacity to support subscribers in Abuja.”

This newspaper recalls that during the August meeting with the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammed Bello and Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta had captured the challenges to the provision of robust and qualitative telecoms services in FCT, bemoaning the inadequacy of telecoms infrastructure in the territory.

Specifically, Danbatta cited delayed approval by the FCT administration to request from Businesstelecoms companies as a key cause of the inadequacy of telecoms infrastructure in Abuja, stating that some of the requests were made as far back as 2006.

“Conventionally, developments in capital cities or territories serve as indices for the level of development in the entire nation,” he said, stressing that the current impasses denote the paradox inherent in FCT being bereft of basic telecoms facilities and infrastructures.

Danbatta narrated evidence-based facts of correlation between ICT deployment and nation’s social and economic development, which finds clear expressions in the multiplier effect of ICT on all other sectors to the centrality of telecommunications in the life of a nation.

The CEO of NCC also enumerated quite concretely some of the challenges he referred to, including delayed approval for installation of base stations and fibre deployment, absence of collocation guidelines from FCTA, astronomical rise in feeds required for building permits, retroactive FCTA laws that badly affect telecommunications, activities of companies undertaking road construction and repairs with attendant fibre cuts and attitude towards the implementation of national economic council resolution on multiple taxation, levies and charges on ICT infrastructure.

Danbatta equally proposed to FCTA to consider partnership with the private sector to fast-track the process of making befitting telecoms services available in Abuja.

Meanwhile, President, Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, who also lamented the challenges of poor quality of service in the country, especially in Abuja, said: “It is unheard of that we continue to have poor telecoms experience in Abuja due to the reluctance of government to review its master plan in order to ensure better services in Abuja.”

He said: “Constant capacity upgrade is needed in a telecoms sector such as ours, where we are experiencing galloping subscriber base month-on-month, year-on-year. Alas! We are being denied

“In this kind of scenario, it is unfair to query operators that they don’t provide superlative quality of service. It is better to let Nigerians know this lingering challenge we have been facing for over 1000 days in this country.”

Also, subscribers, speaking through their umbrella body, the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Mr. Dolu Ogunbanjo, called for a review of the Abuja Master Plan to take into account the centrality of telecoms services so as to ensure “subscribers get value for their money.”

Reports from NCC already indicated that while the country currently needs minimum of 80,000 base stations scattered across different parts of the country to achieve effective service delivery, the operators put together currently have less than 40,000 base stations.

