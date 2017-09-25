Terrorist Tag: UNILORIN slams ASUU

Authorities of the University of Ilorin rejected yesterday the tag of ‘terrorist institution’ put on it by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The university, in a statement by its Deputy Director of Information, Alhaji Kunle Akogun, claimed that the basis for which the union made its claims were unfounded as the institution has always abided with extant rules and regulations in dealing with its staff.

Excerpt from the statement reads: “The attention of the management of the University of Ilorin has been drawn to media publications on Monday in which our peace-loving and pace-setting University was described as a “terrorist organisation” by the University of Ibadan Branch Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Ayodeji Omole.

“This is unfortunate, especially coming from someone who is expected to know the gravity of such appellation.

“While the University is not ready to join issues with this fellow, who appears hell-bent to drag the good names that Unilorin has made for itself over the years, in the mud, we want to make it abundantly clear that the disciplinary action recently taken by the University against two of its staff, which is the basis for his outburst, followed due process and it was in line with the laid down rules and regulations as contained in the University’s Conditions of Service.

“We wonder when an internal affair of the University of Ilorin has now become the business of the University of Ibadan ASUU Chairman. We recall that this is the same fellow that recently alleged that the University of Ilorin had increased its tuition fees and shamefacedly took the false news to the media.

“As a supposed senior member of the academia, we expect Dr Omole to be circumspect in his usage of words. How can you describe a University that is the toast of most Nigerian parents and the darling of admission seekers as a terrorist organisation?

“The University of Ilorin is proud of its records of achievement as the most peaceful university in the country with an unbroken record of stable academic calendar and an unmatched expansion of academic programmes. These are attributes that have made the University the most sought after institution of higher learning in the country since 2013.

“Surely, an institution like this that is actively promoting the nation’s educational ideals and fostering peace and stability cannot be rightly described as a terrorist organisation, except perhaps, Omole has a new definition for the word.”

