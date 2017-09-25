Third Party: How underwriters feast on motorists’ ignorance

Most insurance companies in Nigeria have taken advantage of motorists’ poor understanding of certain policies, especially Third Party, to rip them off. DUKE AIGBOJE reports

25The failure of motorists under Third Party mo-tor insurance cover to take advantage of agreement between them and insurance firms has become a huge source of revenue for the un-derwriters. Auto insuranceAuto insurance, which could either be Comprehensive or Third Party, is consid-ered to be an essential com-ponent of papers required for a vehicle to be on the road in Nigeria, especially from a legal perspective.

Despite the benefits attached to the com-prehensive insurance policy, which covers a much wider spectrum of incidences, most Nigerians purchase third par-ty insurance – a much cheaper option, just to get off the hook of traffic law enforcement agents, while some even go to the extent of purchasing fake third party insurance policy.

Third Party insurance is the minimum amount of auto insurance policy that can be purchased and will provide coverage against physical damages that is incurred to another vehicle or property, injuries or even death to your own passengers or the pas-sengers of the third party, and for medical and legal cost, up to the tune of N2 million for claims that are filed in favour of the third party. Under the policy, the car owner taking the third party car insurance is referred to as the “first party”.

The insur-ance company, in this case, is referred to as the “second party” while the third party is the protected party under this cover. The first party is left to cover the cost of damage on their car while the insurance company covers the cost of damage incurred by the third party.

Motorists’ ignorance

However, some motorists under this cover have ended up wasting their hard earned resources by picking the pol-icy without making good use of it.The development has been made worse by the motorists, who suddenly pick quarrels with each other whenever there is an accident instead of seeking assistance from their underwriters to shoulder the cost of damage.

Unlike the comprehensive package, which covers total re-placement or repairs for the vehicle owner, the Third Party actually gives the reward in form of repairs to a victim of the insured party.Detailed investigations over time have revealed that the policy is being abused not just by the public but also by underwriters as well.

Premium

While the specified amount for the cover remains N5,000, some insurance operators in a bid to attract more custom-ers collect as low as N2,000 or N2,500 for the policy. The frequency in rate cutting has largely contributed to the poor premium income in the past.It has also been discovered that the underwriters enjoy this scenario based purely on their conviction that motor-ists under the policy do not actually bother to report back in the event of an accident.

On the part of motorists, some of them merely take the policy to beat security agents, who might want to ex-tort them if they do not have a copy of the document among their vehicle particulars.This has prompted them to get it from both genuine and fake insurance marketers.

Even with the introduction of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Database (NIID), a mechanism put in place to check issuance of fake Third Party cover, a large number of motorists, especially com-mercial drivers, are still more comfortable with having the fake certificates.

Perception

While a school of thought blame underwriters for the trend, attributing it to lack of awareness, others believe that it is part of the ravaging cor-ruption in the system.However, in whatever way it is viewed, the insurance companies remain the ulti-mate beneficiaries even from the little patronage it gets from the motorists as they are hardly bothered with re-pairs involving victims of the insured culprit.

Many of the holders of this policy are completely oblivi-ous of their rights to their entitlements and the inherent benefits of the policy as they end up bearing the burdens of the fall outs of incidences.As easy as the policy may appear on paper, industry ana-lysts believe that getting the underwriters to honour some of the claims is at times dif-ficult.

Experts’ perspective

Speaking on the develop-ment, a marketer with an in-surance brokerage firm, Mrs. Aramide Oyesanya, decried the difficulty involved in ac-cessing claims on the policy.She said: “Most insurance companies are quite reluctant about honouring claims made by third party insurance hold-ers. The processes involved are a lot more cumbersome than that of the comprehen-sive policy.

The very few who manage to access their en-titlements on third party in-surance only manage to do so by engaging the services of insurance brokers.“More efforts should be in-vested into awareness creation on the benefits of using insur-ance brokers by members of the public, particularly third party insurance holders.”

When asked about the amount that a third party in-surance holder could claim, she said: “Various insurance companies accept different fees, ranging from N2,500 to N5,000. Therefore, the amount of claim a third party policy holder could claim also varies from one insurance company to another. It could range from N5,000,000 to N2,000,000. On his part, an official of AIICO Insurance Company, Mr. Austin Nkemdili, stated that “Third Party Motor In-surance in Nigeria has its legal backing in Section 68 of the Insurance Act of 2003.”

The Act states : “No person shall use or cause or permit any other person to use a mo-tor vehicle on a road unless a liability, which he may there-by incur in respect of damage to the property of third par-ties is insured with an insurer.

“Under the above Act, the penalty for non-compliance of any motorist or driver is N250,000 or one-year impris-onment or both. Note that compliance with this act is total i.e after purchase it must be renewed at expiry every year.”

Nkemdili said: “Members of the pubic are advised to verify the authenticity of their third party motor insur-ance certificates by checking out their vehicle details on the Nigerian Insurance Industry Database (NIID), which is an online platform for authen-ticating third party motor insurance certificates. This can be done by simply send-ing SMS of policy number as-terisk plate number to 33125.”

Last line

It, therefore, behoves all stakeholders in the insurance sector, particularly the bro-kers, to intensify their efforts towards public enlightenment and awareness creation with regard to maximising the ben-efits of third party insurance by members of the public, who subscribe to the policy.

