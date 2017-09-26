Thrown out by Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Government has forcefully evicted about 100 occupants of its property located at No. 16 Alexandria Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, a building said to belong to the state government.

The property, a two storey building, which has three wings of eighteen (18), was allegedly purchased by the state government, during the administration of the late Chief DSP Alamieseigha, and had since then been used as temporary guest house for officials of the State Liaison Office, NYSC members of Bayelsa origin serving in Abuja as well as other Bayelsans, who may need temporary accommodation while on transit in the nation’s capital.

This arrangement, however, turned awry when it appeared that the privilege became overstretched and it became a permanent abode of some indigenes and their families.

Last weekend, the situation took a dramatic turn as the residents said they woke up to discover that the property had been besieged by over 50 fully armed policemen, who came to evict them from their comfort zone. The residents alleged that the policemen carried out the operation with the aid of some hoodlums who swooped on them, breaking and pulling down their doors and throwing out their belongings.

Some of the residents, who spoke with Inside Abuja, said that the forceful eviction was least expected as there was no formal quit notice issued to the occupants before the action.

They lamented that the hoodlums manhandled the residents and their children and all entreaties to halt the forceful eviction fell on deaf ears.

An eye witness, Mr. James Firstman, said he was not a regular occupant of the place but a visitor told Inside Abuja that as a native of Bayelsa State, he used to stay with some family members who are residents in the place.

He expressed surprise at the eviction, lamenting that at least three of the residents were injured by the hoodlums and were taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

“I used to visit this place. These buildings were bought by the former Governor DSP Alamieseigha for Bayelsa indigenes, who are stranded in Abuja to come in and stay for weeks or as long as their activities allow. Today, I was sleeping and was forced to wake up by distressed noise of residents, who were been assaulted by thugs who came with the backings of over 50 policemen, knocking and breaking into people’s apartments and throwing their belongings out. As I talk to now, some people, about three persons, who were injured have been rushed to the hospital.

“When we asked, the police officers said they have an order from above to throw everybody out of the compound before 6pm. The residents were never given any formal quit notice before this barbaric act which is an abuse of human rights” he said.

Another resident, Josephine Emerona, who claimed she is a single mother, said she was mercilessly beaten up by the thugs, to the extent that she fainted but was revived by some concerned residents.

“We didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know why they were doing what they were doing. When I opened my parlour door, they entered and started packing my things out. When I told them to allow me arrange some of the things, the six boys who entered my house started beating me and dragging my things out. All I noticed was that I was crying and telling them to leave me, that I am a single mother. I didn’t know what happened again, it was later my fellow residents told me that I lost consciousness but was revived after some first aid was applied” she said.

When Inside Abuja contacted the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, he initially declined to comment on the matter but when reminded that some policemen were involved in the operation, he said that such an action could not have been executed without a valid court order.

Inside Abuja gathered that the state government may have ordered the eviction to clear the property of persons who were living there illegally for several years.

