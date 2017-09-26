Tinubu, Ambode, Adebule, others mourn Lagos’ Chief Imam

Muritala Ayinla

All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has mourned the death of Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Garuba Akinola Ibrahim (Gana V), saying he was deeply saddened by the cleric’s death.

The former Lagos governor said Sheikh Ibrahim would be sorely missed as he always put his deep knowledge and understanding of Islam at the disposal of many in Lagos.

Tinubu said: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of the Chief Imam of Lagos. But as Muslims, we must take every occurrence as the will of Allah.

“As the leading Islamic scholar in Lagos, Sheikh Ibrahim will be sorely missed not only by Muslim faithful but the people of Lagos and South-west.

“Sheikh Ibrahim always put his deep knowledge and understanding of Islam at the disposal of many. Through his sermon and ‘Khutbat’, he drew attention to the various societal ills and suggested corrective steps.

“As Lagos State governor, I presented him with the staff of office as the 9th Chief Imam of Lagos on July 30, 2000 following the demise of his predecessor, the late Alhaji Liadi Alade Ibrahim (OBE). I will miss him personally. He brought calming words during our period of turmoil.”

Also, Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode said the state had lost a fearless cleric.

He said: “It is with deep sense of great loss but total submission to the will of God that I note the demise of the Chief Imam of our dear State, Alhaji Garuba Akinola. He was indeed a respected cleric who was always mindful of his integrity and used his sermons to engineer positive changes in the behaviour and character of his followers.

“He was a devout Muslim; humanist and bridge builder and would be remembered for his fairness, boldness and thought-provoking sermons.”

His Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, who described the late Chief Imam as an icon of religious tolerance, said his death had no doubt created a vacuum which would be difficult to fill in the state.

He said: “The Chief Imam of Lagos, His Eminence, Sheikh Garuba Akinola Ibrahim, may Allah be pleased with him, he was a father of all, a pristine teacher of Islamic message, and a peace builder who played key roles in ensuring peaceful coexistence of people of different faiths in Nigeria.

“We are going to miss him. But we thank Allah for a life well spent.

Deputy Governor Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Senator Gbenga Ashafa and Sheikh Abdul-Rahaman Ahmad also mourned the passage of the Chief Imam.

The late Chief Imam Sheikh Garuba Ibrahim Akinola was yesterday buried amidst encomium from thousands of residents, clerics, religious organisations and politicians.

He was buried at the Lagos Central Mosque on Lagos Island after jannaza prayers by scores of Islamic cleric and other Muslim faithful, who thronged the mosque to pay their last respect to the cleric, who many described as courageous and pious Islamic scholar. The Jannaza was led by Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila.

